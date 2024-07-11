Notre Dame Football Set to Break Records in the 2025 NFL Draft
Marcus Freeman has done a great job of luring elite talent to South Bend, from blue-chip high school recruits to coveted transfers. NFL scouts and GMs are taking notice.
The Fighting Irish boast a championship caliber roster, particularly on D. And if the stars leave school early and one or two vets raise the bar, the program might break the modern day school record of 10 draft picks in 1994.
Top Notre Dame 2025 NFL Draft Prospects
Benjamin Morrison, CB Jr.
Morrison is an elite all-around cover corner and one of the nation's top defensive backs entering 2024. DBs of his caliber don't stay in school for four years... or wait long to hear their name called.
Projection: 1st round
Riley Leonard, QB Sr.
This is going to be riveting. Leonard has the traits and now the stage to dramatically improve his draft stock. He's got a first round ceiling and Day 2 floor, unless last year's ankle injury lingers this fall.
Projection: 1st round
Xavier Watts, S Sr.
Watts is a proven playmaker, evidenced by last season's seven interceptions as a converted wide receiver. This year he gets a chance to show scouts he can be consistent in all phases of safety.
Projection: 2nd round
Rylie Mills, DT Sr.
It's going to be fascinating monitoring Mills because he'll crush the Combine next February. If his film starts matching his traits, look out... he could use the next six months to skyrocket up draft boards.
Projection: 2nd round
Howard Cross III, DT Sr.
While Cross is undersized for the position, he's a one-gap disruptor with the hands and the motor to create chaos on all three downs. He's the total package... minus the size concerns.
Projection: 3rd round
Mitchell Evans, TE Sr.
The latest in a long line of next-level Irish tight ends. Evans won't be the first tight end chosen in 2025, but he's about to have a breakout final season now that he's 100%.
Projection: 3rd round
RJ Oben, EDGE Sr.
Like Leonard on offense, Oben left Duke for an opportunity to beef up his draft stock. He's a skilled edge rusher playing on one of the most talented D-lines in the country.
Projection: 4th round
Jack Kiser, LB Sr.
Some team is gonna fall in love with Kiser on Day 3, and then watch him make plays for 8-10 years. He's tough, smart, instinctive, and ready to deliver a huge final season in a full-time role.
Projection: 6th round
Kris Mitchell, WR Sr.
Mitchell made a smart career move, leaving the anonymity of FIU for center stage in South Bend. If he performs against tougher competition, he's got the jets to be a Day 3 pick.
Projection: 6th round
The Field
Here's where things will get interesting as it pertains to Notre Dame breaking its single-season draft record in 2025. At least one veteran is going to step up with a career year to catch scouts' attention. WR Beaux Collins has an NFL body. S Rod Heard II is versatile and battle-tested. DE Jordan Botelho could be worth a late flyer on measurables alone. The record is in play, but the Irish will need a couple of veterans to have a salary run senior season.
Top 10 Notre Dame Football Players to Watch in 2024