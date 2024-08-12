Notre Dame Football Sets New Record for Bednarik Award Watch List
For the first time in program history, three Notre Dame players have earned a spot on the 2024 Bednarik Award watch list, which identifies the best defensive players in college football. Junior CB Benjamin Morrison, senior DT Howard Cross III, and senior S Xavier Watts were recognized by the Maxwell Football Club, the presenter of the College Football Defensive Player of the Year since 1994.
The Fighting Irish are one of only five schools with three players on this year's Bednarik Award Watch List, joining Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, and Ohio State. With Morrison, Cross, and Watts leading the way on a veteran D, Notre Dame will once again boast one of the country's top defenses. In 2023, ND ranked top 10 nationally in both scoring and total defense.
For Morrison, one of the game's top shutdown corners, this is his second straight appearance on the Bednarik Award Watch List. Cross was a semifinalist for the award last fall, one of the signature moments of his breakout fifth year in South Bend. Watts has been a defensive revelation since moving over from wide receiver earlier in his career. In 2023, the Omaha native led the FBS with seven interceptions and was a unanimous All-American.
The Bednarik Award is named in honor of former Penn and Philadelphia Eagles legend Chuck Bednarik. LB Manti Te'o is the only Notre Dame player to win the award. He was honored in 2012, the same year he captured the Maxwell Award for most outstanding player in college football. The most recent Fighting Irish finalist for the Bednarik Award was Kyle Hamilton in 2021. Hamilton has gone on to become one of the NFL's top safeties as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.