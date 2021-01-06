Seven Notre Dame Players Earn Phil Steele All-American Honors

Notre Dame placed seven players on the Phil Steele All-American squad.

Notre Dame continued piling up postseason honors, and seven different Fighting Irish players earned All-America honors from Phil Steele.

Left tackle Liam Eichenberg, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and safety Kyle Hamilton all earned first-team honors.

Left guard Aaron Banks and running back Kyren Williams earned third-team honors. Right guard Tommy Kraemer and center Jarrett Patterson were named honorable mention All-Americans despite both missing time with injuries.

Eichenberg also earned first-team honors from Sporting News, Football Writers Association of America and American Football Coaches Association, and he was named the top blocker in the ACC.

Owusu-Koramoah is one All-American achievement away (Walter Camp) from earning unanimous All-American honors. He also won the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker and also earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Hamilton also earned first-team All-American honors from the FWAA. He also earned first-team All-ACC honors.

Banks earned first-team All-American honors from ESPN and the Associated Press. Williams was a semi-finalist for the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top back, was a second-team All-American according to Sporting News.

