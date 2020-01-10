IrishMaven
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

DB Shaun Crawford To Return In 2020

Bryan Driskell

The journey Shaun Crawford has taken at Notre Dame has been one most wouldn't be able to make. It's been a long, hard, challenging road for the Ohio native, but he continues to amaze with his ability to bounce back.

Despite missing two full seasons and ten games in another, Crawford was able to get back to health and play 10 games this season, registering 28 tackles, two break ups and an interception as a key part of the rotation at . cornerback.

After saying in the fall he would not be back, the veteran defender has announced he intends to return for a sixth-season.

I would not have predicted that Crawford would be able to play 10 games this fall, much less play at the level he did. The veteran corner was good in run support and solid in coverage despite missing all of 2018 with a second major knee injury.

Crawford wasn't the playmaker he was in 2017, but that's to be expected considering what he has been through. If he can stay healthy during the offseason he'll likely get a step back, which should allow him to make more plays next season.

A healthy Crawford provides much needed experience and leadership to a cornerback position that will otherwise be quite young next season.

Notre Dame loses three-year starting cornerback Troy Pride Jr. and veteran Donte Vaughn, who started three games and played 309 snaps this season. The Irish return rising junior TaRiq Bracy, but after him there is just 21 combined snaps returning to the depth chart in 2020.

There is talent returning in the form of Bracy and rising sophomores KJ Wallace, Cam Hart and Isaiah Rutherford. Sources I spoke with after the season raved about the potential of that group, and Rutherford finished the season on a strong note. All three of them will get a chance to compete for major snaps in 2020, as will the incoming freshman class.

But with Crawford back the staff can ease the young players into the lineup. Crawford might not ever be a guy that can play 60+ snaps week after week, but him returning means at the very least the younger players can be used in more of a rotation. Had Crawford ended his career and not returned, an unproven redshirt freshman would have been thrust into the starting lineup next season.

Most importantly, Crawford provides leadership and character the younger players can look up to an emulate.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Irishfan11
Irishfan11

I remember seeing a replay of his elbow injury and thinking this guy is done playing football. He’s a warrior and competitor. Great example and leader for the young guys next year.

smcnd
smcnd

Fantastic news. I pray he stays healthy. A loyal son, indeed.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

QB Phil Jurkovec Puts Name In The Transfer Portal

Bryan Driskell

The talented sophomore quarterback will look to transfer out of Notre Dame

What It Means: Notre Dame's QB Position Without Jurkovec

Bryan Driskell

A look at reasons why Phil Jurkovec is transferring now and what it means for Notre Dame moving forward.

Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings

Bryan Driskell

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football.

Replace And Reload: Buck Linebacker

Bryan Driskell

Breaking down the contenders for the starting Buck spot now that Asmar Bilal is out of eligibility

Replace And Reload: Safety

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame must replace a great deal of production and leadership at safety next season.

Notre Dame No. 8 In Way-Too-Early Top 25 For 2020

Bryan Driskell

Sporting News ranks Notre Dame No. 8 in its way-too-early Top 25 for 2020

Notre Dame Looking To Add One More Athlete To 2020 Class

Brian Smith

The Irish are making a late run at one of the best players in the state of Michigan

Former Notre Dame Players Ranked In Top 100 For The 2020 NFL Draft

Bryan Driskell

The Athletic NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler ranks four former Irish players in his Top 100 for the draft.

Should Notre Dame Consider Hiring Joe Moorhead On Offense?

Bryan Driskell

Breaking down whether or not Notre Dame should look at hiring Joe Moorhead to run the offense.

Recruiting: Notre Dame In The Hunt For Top 2021 D-Lineman

Brian Smith

New Jersey DE George Rooks is one of the top linemen on the board for Notre Dame in 2021.