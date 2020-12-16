Notre Dame Signs WR Jayden Thomas

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have signed wide receiver Jayden Thomas.

JAYDEN THOMAS PROFILE

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

High School: Pace Academy

Height: 6-1

Weight: 205

2020 Stats: 28 catches, 432 yards, 15.4 YPC, 5 TD (7 games)

2019 Stats: 21 catches, 238 yards, 11.3 YPC, 1 TD (5 games)

2018 Stats: 42 catches, 696 yards, 16.6 YPC, 5 TD (11 games)

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 300 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 4.0

Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Penn State, Michigan, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Virginia, Missouri, Nebraska, South Carolina, Purdue, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Vanderbilt

Recruited By: DelVaughn Alexander, Tommy Rees

ESPN: 4-star - No. 221

Rivals: 4-star

247Sports: 3-star

Composite: 4-star - No. 308

FILM ANALYSIS

Thomas is a strong complement to Styles and Colzie, which adds to his value in this class. While Styles is more of a field player that should thrive in the slot, and Colzie is more of a boundary player, Thomas has a diverse skill set that fits in well at all three wide receiver positions.

Thomas has above-average speed and he's a strong all-around athlete. He's smooth, fluid and shows the ability to do damage after the catch. You wouldn't expect a player that lacks top-level speed to be as good with the ball in his hands as Thomas is at the prep level, but his balance, vision and strength allow him to shine.

His feel for route running is impressive, and it's even more impressive when you consider he splits the year playing football and baseball. Thomas knows how to use his size to get off the line, and his feel for the nuances of route running is outstanding. Thomas also has good ball skills and he's an excellent blocker.

Thomas has battled injuries each of the last two seasons, which is a concern and drags down his grade a bit.

NOTRE DAME FIT

The 6-1, 205-pound receiver is ideally suited for the two outside positions, where he can use his length, strength and advanced route running technique to thrive.

Thomas is a quality blocker, and he knows how to work himself open over the middle of the field. Those traits could lend to him playing a similar slot role to what we saw from Chase Claypool back in 2017.

Thomas doesn't show No. 1 wide receiver traits, but his skills should allow him to be a strong complementary piece to one of the better wide receiver classes in the country.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN ON THOMAS

"Most top Power 5 skill prospects can handle their own on both sides of the ball at the prep level and Jayden Thomas would rank among the best in the country if there were a measure of it. A gifted safety with range and ball skills, he turns it into effortless ball tracking and production on offense. While he may not be freakishly elite in any one area, Thomas offers consistency as a route-runner, blocker and play-maker once the ball is in his hands. Nothing wrong with the accountable third-down possession type."

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter