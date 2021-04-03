Notre Dame Spring Practice Highlights - Practice 4

Notre Dame held its fourth practice of the 2021 spring, and the Irish got in scrimmage work outside

Notre Dame held its fourth practice of the 2021 spring, and the Fighting Irish went outdoors to get in some scrimmage work. Here are the highlights from the session:

Clip 1: QB Drew Pyne (#10) hits wideout Joe Wilkins Jr. (#18) on a crag route in front of TaRiq Bracy (#28)

Clip 2: Linebacker Shayne Simon (#33) and defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola (#57) blow up running back Kyren Williams (#23) in the backfield.

Clip 3: QB Drew Pyne (#10) hits a swing pass to receiver Lawrence Keys III (#13), but cornerback Clarence Lewis (#26) blows up the screen.

Clip 4: Linebacker Bo Bauer (#52), DT Jayson Ademilola (#57) and end Isaiah Foskey (#7) blow up a run by Chris Tyree (#25).

Clip 5: QB Drew Pyne (#10) hits tight end Michael Mayer (#87) on a quick out cut. Mayer beat Shayne Simon (#33) on the play.

Clip 6: RB Chris Tyree (#25) gets tripped up on a sweep play.

Clip 7: Freshman DE Devin Aupui (#44) gets pressure on QB Tyler Buchner (#12), forcing him out of the pocket on a scramble.

Clip 8: Rover Jack Kiser (#24), cornerback Clarence Lewis (#26) and safety DJ Brown (#12) blow up a swing pass to Avery Davis (#3).

Clip 9: QB Tyler Buchner (#12) gets out of the pocket and shows off his speed for the big gain up the left sideline.

Clip 10: QB Drew Pyne (#10) hits tight end Michael Mayer (#87) on a crossing route. Mayer beat safety DJ Brown (#12) across the field.

Clip 11: The Irish defense blows up the run game in the backfield.

Clip 12: Running back Chris Tyree (#25) does a great job setting up safety DJ Brown (#12) and then beating him inside for the positive gain.

Clip 13: Safety KJ Wallace (#16) and linebacker Marist Liufau (#35) blown up the run to C'Bo Flemister (#20)

Clip 14: QB Drew Pyne (#10) hits tight end George Takacs (#85) for a short gain on a crossing route. Linebacker JD Bertrand (#27) was in tight coverage.

Clip 15: Rover Isaiah Pryor (#10) breaks up a QB Jack Coan (#17) attempt to tight end George Takacs (#85).

Clip 16: Nose tackle Aidan Keanaaina (#92) and safety Litchfield Ajavon (#23) blow up the run and force the ball out, and it is recovered by freshman DT Gabriel Rubio (#97).

Clip 17: QB Tyler Buchner (#12) hits wide receiver Jordan Johnson (#15) on a quick throw, and Johnson makes a player miss to pick up extra yards.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter