Notre Dame Spring Practice Highlights - Practice 1

Highlights and videos of Notre Dame's first spring practice of 2021

Notre Dame was back on the field for its first practice of the 2021 spring. Notre Dame provided highlights of that first practice, and you can see them below.

Clip 1: Sophomore QB Drew Pyne throws a pass to senior wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. during a team tempo period, which is what often kicks off the practice.

Clip 2: Grad transfer quarterback Jack Coan (#17) hits sophomore wide receiver Xavier Watts (#82) on a hitch throw. Also in this clip is offensive linemen Blake Fisher (#54), Rocco Spindler (#50), Andrew Kristofic (#73), Quinn Carroll (#77) and Michael Carmody (#68). Interesting note here is Fisher at left tackle, Kristofic at center (where he is cross-training), Carroll at guard and Carmody at tackle.

Clip 3: Wideout Avery Davis (#3) going through drills.

Clip 4: Fifth-year senior nose tackle Kurt Hinish (#41) going through drills.

Clip 5: Junior end Isaiah Foskey (#7) going through drills.

Clip 6: Running back Kyren Williams (#23) going through drills.

Clip 7: Irish offensive line going through drills, with veteran Josh Lugg (#75) leading the charge.

Clip 8: Senior tight end George Takacs (#85) work an In cut.

Clip 9: Junior safety KJ Wallace (#16) going through a pursuit drill.

Clip 10: Fifth-year senior rover Isaiah Pryor (#10) working a mirror tackling drill.

Clip 11: Freshman QB Tyler Buchner (#12) throws an in cut to wideout Jay Brunelle (#81), but the ball is broken up by cornerback Ramon Henderson (#11).

Clip 12: QB Drew Pyne (#10) hits a wideout on an out cut, beating corner Clarence Lewis (#26) on the play.

Clip 13: Punter Jay Bramblett (#19) booms one.

Clip 14: Long snapper Michael Vinson (#65) shoots it back to Bramblett (#19)

Clip 15: Running back Kyren Williams (#23) works a stretch play. Also in this clip are left tackle Tosh Baker (#79), right tackle Josh Lugg (#75), center Zeke Correll (#52), right guard John Dirksen (#56), defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (#95), linebackers Jack Kiser (#24), Drew White (#40) and Marist Liufau (#35) and end Isaiah Foskey (#7).

Clip 16: Wideout Jordan Johnson makes a diving catch of a Jack Coan (#17) pass on a comeback throw. Johnson beats cornerback TaRiq Bracy (#28) on the play.

Clip 17: Coan (#17) hits tight end Michael Mayer (#87) on a cross route. Mayer beat linebacker Jack Kiser (#24) on the play.

Clip 18: Coan (#17) tries to hit Mayer (#87) on a seam throw, but safety Houston Griffith (#3) breaks it up. Cornerback Clarence Lewis (#26) was also in coverage.

Clip 19: Coan (#17) tries to hit tight end George Takacs (#85), but Lewis (#26) is in tight coverage.

Clip 20: QB Drew Pyne (#10) hits Takacs (#85) on a quick slide throw.

Clip 21: QB Tyler Buchner (#12) hits wide receiver Xavier Watts (#82) on a go route for a long touchdown during a 7-on-7 period.

Clip 22: QB Coan (#17) hits Mayer (#87) on an out cut. Mayer beat DJ Brown (#12) on the play.

Clip 23: Wide receiver Avery Davis (#3) beats Isaiah Pryor (#10) across the field on a drag, and he's thrown a great ball by Coan (#17)

Clip 24: Coan (#17) hits wideout Joe Wilkins Jr. (#18) on a crossing route.

Clip 25: Coan (#17) again tries to go to Wilkins (#18), but he's pressured by end Jordan Botelho (#17) and the throw is broken up by DJ Brown (#12).

NOTE: All video courtesy of Fighting Irish Media

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter