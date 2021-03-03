Notre Dame Spring Preview - Cornerback

The cornerback position was a shaky one at times for Notre Dame in 2020, and the Irish lost their best player from that group. What returns, however, is a deep group of cornerbacks that are short on experience but long on talent and athleticism.

With spring practice right around the corner, the Irish Breakdown crew previews the Notre Dame cornerback position.

We kicked off the episode with a discussion of how the unit performed in 2020, and how departed starter Nick McCloud's impact could carry into this season. Before diving into specifics of the returning players we talked about position coach Mike Mickens, and how his presence instills confidence in this group playing at a high level.

That is followed by analysis if returning starter Clarence Lewis and senior TaRiq Bracy. We talk about what made Lewis so effective and why it's so important for Bracy to get back on track.

The unproven players were next on the docket, and we began with junior Cam Hart. He could ultimately hold the key to the position being successful, and we break down why he was hurt so much by not having spring practice a year ago, and how he could see a jump in this spring.

We follow that up with analysis if raw but speed rising sophomore cornerback Ramon Henderson. We wrap things up with a discussion about incoming freshman Ryan Barnes and Philip Riley. We recently broke down Barnes, so in this show we spent most of our time on Riley.

