A year ago at this time the linebacker position was arguably the biggest question mark on the roster. Notre Dame had to replace over 500 career tackles when Drue Tranquill and Te’von Coney departed, and the list of replacements was incredibly inexperienced and unproven.

After a bumpy start to the season, the linebackers eventually settled in and played well. By the end of the season the position was a strength of the defense.

Heading into the spring with two starters returning the position group has a chance to once again be a strength of the defense.

SPRING ROSTER

Notre Dame has a very deep and talented group of linebackers on the roster, but there are still some questions. Injuries to the 2018 class have raised questions about that group, and the 2019 class is unproven, which each member redshirting last season.

With Asmar Bilal out of eligibility, there will be a battle for the third starting position at linebacker, and there are plenty of talented players in the competition.

NEXT LEVEL NEEDED FOR RETURNING STARTERS

Injuries and a redshirt season resulted in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah playing very little during his first two seasons, but when given a chance to compete for real playing time last spring the Hampton, Va. native completely took over the rover position.

He had an outstanding fall camp, but Owusu-Koramoah was a bit inconsistent early in the season. You could see the tools from the moment he first stepped on the field, but he also looked like a player with very little experience that was prone to mistakes.

The deeper we got into the season the more plays he made, and the fewer mistakes he made. By the end of the season it could be argued he was Notre Dame’s most impactful defender. The conversation became more about his outstanding speed, agility and power than it was his lack of experience or technical mistakes.

Now with a year under his belt, the key for Owusu-Koramoah this spring is taking his game to a higher level. That means cleaning up his assignments and technique, and making even more plays. It also means improving his man coverage production.

At times Owusu-Koramoah would take poor angles to the football, which must be corrected. There were snaps where he made that mistake but was so athletic he could win at the point of attack and still get to the ball, but too often when he made this mistake the result was the offense getting to the perimeter of the Irish defense for a chunk play. I want to see Owusu-Koramoah clean this up during the spring and become a more assignment sound player.

I’d also like to see him use his hands to more effectively get off blocks in space. At times Owusu-Koramoah would get engulfed in the slot, which he needs to eliminate, or at least minimize. If he can make these two improvements and do a better job in man coverage he could be poised for a monster senior season.

Despite missing most of the spring with a shoulder injury, then-junior Drew White seized control of the Mike linebacker position early in fall camp. He out-played the talented members of the 2018 recruiting class and played solid football for the Irish.

White is an under-appreciated athlete. He’s got an impressive first step, he’s rangy and his closing speed is top-notch. White is also an instinctive player, but he was undisciplined at times when it came to being gap sound. He cleaned it up as he got more snaps under his belt, but there is still room for improvement.

In order to not only keep hold of his starting role, but to become more of a difference maker in the defense, White needs to play with more consistent force inside. Part of that will come with greater experience, and I expect White to be even faster to read and react, but he also needs to get better with block destruction and wrap up better at the point of attack.

His athletic traits and above-average coverage skills gives White the flexibility to play both the Mike and Buck positions, which means the second starter inside doesn’t have to just be a Buck.

LAST CHANCE FOR GENMARK HEATH

Rising senior Jordan Genmark Heath showed promise as a box safety during his freshman season, but up to this point he hasn’t been able to make a serious push for a starting role at linebacker. He will get one final chance to at least seize hold of a rotation spot inside.

Genmark Heath has shown flashes as a downhill run defender, showing above-average force when he arrives at the ball, and his short-area quickness helps him get downhill quickly. The issue for Genmark Heath is he hasn’t always shown the ability to make quick reads as a linebacker, and he is prone to assignment mistakes.

Despite being a former safety, Genmark Heath has been a better run defender than cover man this point in his career. If he doesn’t make big strides in coverage this spring he’ll likely be relegated to a two-down role.

He’ll need to clean up his game this spring if he wants to keep the younger players at bay.

IT'S TIME FOR THE 2018 CLASS TO EMERGE, OR GET PASSED UP

Notre Dame signed an outstanding group of linebackers in the 2018 class, but up to this point the class has made very little impact at linebacker. Bo Bauer has been an impact special teams player, and Jack Lamb was the nickel linebacker before going down with an injury, but the unit has yet to really make their mark inside.

Bo Bauer was brilliant as a cover player on the Irish kickoff and punt team last season, leading the team with 13 special teams tackles. Now he’ll get a chance to make a push for a key role on defense. Bauer is a physical defender that arrives at the football with force, although he’ll need to clean up his tackling technique as a linebacker.

Bauer has good long speed and range, and his athleticism is underrated. The rising junior has good short-area quickness and he explodes through contact. His ability to stop and redirect isn’t smooth, but it’s not something that should keep him from being an effective linebacker.

What has kept Bauer from being a regular in the rotation is a lack of execution. Bauer has been prone to gap and assignment mistakes. When he’s right he looks good and can make plays, but when he’s wrong he leaves gaps open, which opens up big run lanes. Cleaning that up and wrapping up more effectively are keys to Bauer forcing his way onto the field. If he can improve in coverage he’ll have a chance to force his way into the starting lineup.

Jack Lamb did some good things as the nickel linebacker last season. You could see his range, closing speed and instincts in coverage. Lamb made quick reads and made a number of key third down plays, whether it be sniffing out a screen (Georgia), finding the football or jumping routes in coverage.

The long, rangy linebacker was the most impressive Buck during last spring, but he was unable to carry that into the fall. Lamb has unique power for a relatively thin player that is still trying to fill out his frame. A late-season injury has put his health for the spring in question, but if healthy Lamb will once again be in competition for the starting Buck job. Of course, Lamb could also end up at Mike with White moving outside, which is another option.

Lamb will flash big-time ability, but he just hasn’t been able to show the necessary consistency needed to be a regular. He looked confident in the spring, but that didn’t carry over into the fall, and Lamb couldn’t take his game to the next level. This spring will be an important period for Lamb, who will have three younger players and two classmates pushing hard to bury him on the depth chart.

The junior has excellent range and speed, which has helped him thrive in coverage. The key to him emerging as a starter this spring will be stepping up his production in the run game.

Arguably the biggest enigma on the Irish defense is fellow junior Shayne Simon. All the physical tools are there for Simon to be a difference maker. He’s long, fast, extremely athletic and he shows good power. But Simon has never been able to turn his length and athleticism into production.

Him moving around is likely a reason for him never getting comfortable, but the fact is the three linebacker positions in the Irish defense aren’t different enough for that to really be a stumbling block at this point.

If Simon is going to finally tap into his potential he needs to play more free. He tends to be tight as a player, robotic even. He needs to loosen up, trust his coaching, trust his technique and turn his athleticism loose. If he can do that he’ll make noise this spring, but if he doesn’t he’ll get passed up.

Simon was injured late in the season, so like Lamb his health is a question mark. If healthy, Simon needs to make his presence felt right away. With the 2019 class now going into year two, the depth at the position is much, much better than it was a season ago, so the staff likely won’t be as patient with mistakes or a lack of production as they were in the past.

SOPHOMORE SURGE

The 2018 class was much higher ranked, but talking to sources the 2019 class has impressed in a short period of time. At the very least I expect the three rising sophomores - Marist Liufau, Osita Ekwonu, JD Bertrand - to become regulars on the Irish special teams. But each will have a chance to impress this spring, and a good spring will give each a chance to compete for regular time in the fall.

Ekwonu is an explosive athlete and Bertrand is a smooth athlete that reminds me a lot of White. But the player in the class that could be in position to make the biggest splash this spring is Liufau.

Liufau has all the tools you want in a linebacker in this system. Still a bit undersized, he plays with surprising power and force when he arrives at the ball. His athletic tools are tremendous, with Liufau combining excellent speed and agility with loose hips and easy change of direction skills. He spent the first two years of his prep career playing cornerback, which has helped him develop top-notch coverage ability.

Liufau is also a highly instinctive player that showed in high school a knack for finding the ball and beating blockers to the point of attack. How quickly he can develop into a consistent player that is assignment sound will determine if he can push the older players for a role in the linebacker rotation, or even a starting spot.

ROVER DEPTH

Junior Paul Moala had quality reps as the No. 2 rover last season. His forced fumble/touchdown against Navy was impressive, but Moala was also a quality special teams player for the Irish. A good spring will allow the Irish staff to feel comfortable playing Moala more this season, which will allow them to move Owusu-Koramoah around, but also to allow them to give the talented rover a breather when needed.

Sources I spoke with last fall raved about Jack Kiser’s potential at rover. He made a few impressive plays in space last fall, but as expected he redshirted as a freshman. Kiser is rangy, is strong in coverage and is a willing tackler. He has to get stronger and learn the defense, but if healthy he’ll have a chance to push Moala for the No. 2 rover this spring.

KEY QUESTIONS

1. Can Owusu-Koramoah be more consistent and develop into an elite defender?

2. What kind of growth will White show this spring, and will he stay at Mike or move around?

3. Will Genmark Heath finally look comfortable at linebacker and push his way into the rotation?

4. Can the talented 2018 class finally make its presence felt?

5. Will the rising sophomores push the older players?

6. Who takes hold of the open starting job coming out of the spring?

