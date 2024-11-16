Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman Returns to the Stadium
The Washington Commanders rookie quarterback returned to watch the Irish take on Virginia
In this story:
Notre Dame hosted Virginia on Senior Day on Saturday but it was more than just current Fighting Irish players that received cheers.
Former Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman, who played the 2023 season with the Fighting Irish, was back at the stadium for the game. Hartman currently is on the Washington Commanders roster in the NFL, who lost at Philadelphia on Thursday.
Hartman's 15,656 career passing yards between his time at Wake Forest and Notre Dame rank as the sixth-most in the history of college football's FBS teams.
More From Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated
Watch Notre Dame's Epic Fake Punt Against Virginia
Notre Dame vs. Virginia: Live Score, Game Updates and Commentary
Notre Dame Senior Captain Officially Sets Program Record
Published