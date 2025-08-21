The Aftermath: What's Next for Notre Dame After Naming Its Starting QB?
It seems that anything that happens involving the Notre Dame Football program, whether it be positive or negative news, gets amplified 10x nationally. Why? Because this is Notre Dame, that's why.
It has been a wild ride for Irish fans and media members alike the last couple of days as the Irish QB pendulum swung, hanging in the balance sans clarity as days fall off the calendar heading into Miami. For all the buildup, all the rumors, the sourcing, the differing scouting opinions, the conspiracy theories, it ended with a simple late morning social media post.
What comes next after CJ Carr was named the starter?
Clarity is unifying. And whether everyone agrees on the decision that was made or not, we now have clarity, and that's important and valuable. Even those who were in the pro-Minchey camp ultimately want Notre Dame to succeed over all else. It's time for Notre Dame nation to fully rally behind CJ Carr and gear up for Miami united. This goes for the fans, media, and anyone involved in the program.
All Notre Dame fans know that the matchup with Miami will soon be here and deserves complete attention and respect, but it's admittedly been hard to fully and properly gear up for Miami before the QB was revealed. And I don't fault anyone for this.
It's been a massive story in terms of PR buzz and practical implications on the field. It was always going to dominate the headlines and did.
I suspect that slowly over the next few days, the QB drama dust will settle, and when it does, Notre Dame fans will fully lock in for Miami. With this latest soap opera-esque drama now over, Irish fans will have the capacity to let their dislike of the Hurricanes fully permeate their souls for the next week and a half, now knowing who's leading them into battle under center.
The Carr-led offense
With our newfound and very much appreciated QB clarity, it's time to start officially thinking about CJ leading the Irish offense. I expect OC Mike Denbrock to tailor a game plan for Carr that allows him to make plays but doesn't expect the world of him to win.
This is a tricky needle to thread, but if anyone can do it, it'd be Mike Denbrock. He will make the most of the time he has between now and kick.
From this point, all of America will tune in to see Notre Dame in primetime, just the way God intended it to be. The pressure will be immense. The stakes huge. And Carr will make his collegiate debut as QB1.
Miami: The first big test
The first big test of CJ Carr will be after he makes a tough mistake against Miami, should there be one. Certainly, the rowdy home crowd, who will only attend this game all season, will let him hear it about it. Does he go in the tank or does he bounce back? Is he overwhelmed or poised?
How does the Irish fan base and media react? With patience or frustration and calls for Kenny Minchey? We'll have to wait and hopefully not have to find out.
Speaking of Kenny Minchey, he deserves a ton of credit for stepping up and pushing CJ Carr, the favorite heading into the competition, to the brink. While I'm sure he's disappointed with this outcome, he must stay fully engaged and prepared to play for any reason.
The QB news provided the answer to the biggest question of the Irish offseason; the next key question can't be answered until about 10:45 PM on the 31st.
