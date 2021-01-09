Report: Terry Joseph To Leave Notre Dame For Texas

According to FootballScoop.com, Notre Dame safeties coach Terry Joseph is set to depart the Fighting Irish program for Texas. Joseph also served as the pass game coordinator for the Irish defense.

Joseph was hired to coach the Irish safeties in 2018, and a year later he was promoted to pass game coordinator. After two strong years the pass defense took a big step back this past season, going from 5.9 yards allowed per attempt in 2019 to 7.1 in 2020.

Sources indicated to Irish Breakdown that Joseph wanted the defensive coordinator position for Notre Dame, and the fact he didn't get that position makes this move not at all surprising. That job, of course, went to Marcus Freeman.

Joseph came to Notre Dame with a reputation as a strong recruiter, but he struggled with the Irish. He landed All-American Kyle Hamilton in his first year, but previous DC Mike Elko had Notre Dame already in very strong position when Joseph arrived. Since then, Notre Dame has struggled to land safeties, and Joseph has struggled developing the young players at the position outside of Hamilton, who is an elite talent.

Should head coach Brian Kelly decide to go down that route, former Notre Dame secondary coach Kerry Cooks (2010-14) is already on campus after serving as a defensive analyst in 2020. Cooks was part of the 2012 staff that built an elite defense, and he was the co-Defensive Coordinator with Bob Diaco from 2012-14. It is my opinion that promoting Cooks would provide an upgrade at the safety coaching position for the Irish.

