Notre Dame's Superior Conditioning On Full Display in Victory at Texas A&M
You heard it from seemingly the second Notre Dame's trip to Texas A&M was announced nearly a decade ago.
Notre Dame wasn't going to be able to play with Texas A&M in the south Texas humidity and heat.
Nope, not a chance.
Forget the fact the Midwest is full of heat and humidity all summer long, Notre Dame wasn't going to be able to hold up.
Until it did.
Tied at 13 facing a third and five at its own 20-yard line, Notre Dame needed a big play.
The Irish had converted just 1-10 third downs to that point but Riley Leonard completed a pass to Jaden Greathouse to make the conversion. The very next down Leonard found Beaux Collins who made a fantastic catch to move Notre Dame down the field.
And from there Notre Dame punched Texas A&M in the face.
Riley Leonard 11-yard run.
Jeremiyah Love 18-yard run.
Another Love run, this one for just a yard.
Love again, this time for 21-yards and a go-ahead Notre Dame touchdown.
With the game on the line, facing a must-have drive, Notre Dame delivered.
The hot Texas heat wasn't too much. It was Notre Dame that thrived as the final minutes counted down, not the Aggies who are so used to the Texas warmth.
Loren Landlow was hired as Notre Dame's new strength coach following last season and although the returns aren't final, his initial ones pass with flying colors.
Notre Dame was the better conditioned team Saturday night.
When it got to put up or shut up time, Notre Dame was better prepared to finish the job than the hometown Aggies.
My friends, this is a different Notre Dame than we've seen for a very long time.
Notre Dame Beats Texas A&M: Postgame Coverage
Instant Takeaways from Notre Dame's biggest road win in a dozen years
How Marcus Freeman channeled Lou Holtz in preparing Notre Dame for Texas A&M showdown
College Football Playoff projections following Notre Dame's massive win at Texas A&M