The Athletic Re-ranks The 2016 Recruiting Class

Only one of head coach Brian Kelly's 11 recruiting classes (2012) ranked lower than the 2016 class. Rivals ranked only six of the 23 signees in their Top 250, and ESPN ranked just seven in its Top 300.

Looking back, the class has certainly turned out much better than most expected, and it's not done yet. Five players from the class return in 2020, and all are expected to be crucial starters for the Irish.

The Athletic recently regraded the 2016 class, focusing on what the classes actually accomplished in their college careers, not only the rankings by the various recruiting services. Turns out, Notre Dame has recruited a Top 5 class in recent seasons

Using a points system for things like All-American honors, draft placement, multi-year starter, etc., The Athletic writer Max Olson graded and reranked the various classes, and Notre Dame finished No. 4, behind Clemson, Alabama and Florida.

Here is part of what Olson wrote about the Irish class.

"What does it take for the Irish to get there? Great question. But terrific classes like this one put them in position to start thinking that way. This 2016 group helped catapult the 2018 Irish into the College Football Playoff. Nine members of the class started against Clemson in the semifinal, and every single one of them became multi-year starters for the program. This 23-man haul really only had four misses, too. This class developed about as well as you could hope and has provided a ton of leadership. The Irish have recruited the right kind of guys. The question now: What will it take to achieve this kind of developmental success with even better raw talent? For Kelly and the Irish, that’s the key to consistent CFP contention."

Olson listed Julian Love (the only All-American from the class, so far), Julian Okwara, Khalid Kareem, Chase Claypool and Ian Book as the top players from the class.

Book returns next season, and if he can have a breakout season the 2016 class will start to look a lot different. The return of left tackle Liam Eichenberg and right guard Tommy Kraemer could result in a boost in the overall grade. Two 2016 players that could have a big impact next season are Daelin Hayes and Ade Ogundeji, who are set to lead the Irish defense in 2020.

The class is down to just five players, but those five will have a significant impact on whether or not Notre Dame can get back to the College Football Playoff. But whether that happens or not, the 2016 class can certainly be looked at as much better in college than it was on signing day.

Here's a look at the categories The Athletic used and who from Notre Dame fits into each category:

All-American, award winner, Top 50 NFL Draft pick: CB Julian Love

Multi-Year Starter: WR Chase Claypool, QB Ian Book, OL Tommy Kraemer, OL Liam Eichenberg, DE Julian Okwara, DE Khalid Kareem, DE Daelin Hayes, S Jalen Elliott, CB Troy Pride Jr.

One-Year Starter/Key Reserve: RB Tony Jones Jr., DE Jamir Jones, DE Ade Ogundeji, S Devin Studstill, CB Donte Vaughn

Career Backup: WR Javon McKinley, LB Jonathan Jones

Left The Program, Minor or No Contribution: RB Deon McIntosh, OL Parker Boudreaux, S Spencer Perry, S DJ Morgan

One player I don't know how they graded is Kevin Stepherson, who was basically a multi-year starter, but he also left the program after just two seasons. I also don't know how they treated John Shannon, who is technically not a starter but was the team's primary short and long snapper for three seasons.

Notre Dame's 2015 class ranked 14th and the 2014 class ranked 18th despite the presence of All-American and Top 10 NFL Draft pick Quenton Nelson.

