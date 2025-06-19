Notre Dame Football: Elite Linebacker Commit 'Locked In' and Done With Recruiting
Thomas Davis, Jr. is rated as a four-star linebacker from Matthews (Weddington), North Carolina, and is the son of the former Carolina Panthers star. And now, according to On3, he's "locked in" to being part of the Fighting Irish.
The elder Davis starred at Georgia previous to his long NFL career, and Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs were in heavy pursuit of Davis, getting him to make an on-campus visit in late May.
Notre Dame was said to have had a successful weekend as it hosted several of its top targets and commitments in recent days. Now we're seeing just how successful this past weekend may have been.
As some speculate that a slew of commitments will soon be coming for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame, one of the top Fighting Irish commitments in the 2026 class officially shut down his recruitment on Wednesday, putting an end to rumors he may end up where his father starred in college.
Davis, however, made it clear on Wednesday that he's seen enough of what everyone has to offer and that he will be sticking to his commitment to play at Notre Dame.
Georgia has had about as much success as any program in major college football recently, so holding onto this commitment is significant for Freeman and company.
And with a few Notre Dame recruiting targets set to announce their college commitments in the coming days, it's a solid start for what is shaping up to be a mighty impressive class.