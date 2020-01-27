IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Notre Dame To Face California In 2022

Bryan Driskell

According to a release made by the University of California-Berkley, the Golden Bears will travel to South Bend on September 17, 2022 to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. 

It is a one-game agreement. Here are the comments from California Director of Athletics Jim Knowlton:

"We are looking forward to visiting Notre Dame, and I know that many of our fans will, too," Director of Athletics said. "Notre Dame Stadium is an iconic venue, and this game provides another opportunity for our alumni to support their Bears on the road. We saw a great turnout for our game at Ole Miss this past season and again at the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara. I expect we'll have another large contingent follow us to Notre Dame for this exciting contest."

"Our players and coaches look forward to playing in an iconic stadium and competing against a college football program with the rich tradition and history of Notre Dame," Cal head coach added. "Notre Dame Stadium has been home to some of college football's biggest games and greatest moments, and we are excited to give everyone involved with Cal football the opportunity to experience such a renowned place in our sport's history."

Cal has gone 20-18 in two years under head coach Justin Wilcox, but have gone to a bowl game the last two seasons. The Bears won four of their final five games, including road wins over UCLA (28-18) and Stanford (24-20). Cal ended the season with a 35-20 Redbox Bowl victory over Illinois.

Notre Dame begins the 2022 season with a road game at Ohio State before kicking off the home schedule with back-to-back games against Marshall and now California. Notre Dame currently has 10 games set for that season, which includes home contests against Clemson, Stanford and Boston College, and road games at Navy (will be a neutral site), USC, North Carolina and Syracuse.

It will mark the first time Notre Dame and Cal have squared off since 1967. Notre Dame is 4-0 all-time against the Bears.

Newsletter
https://www.subscribepage.com/irish-breakdown-newsletter

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notre Dame Has Not Arrived ... Yet

Notre Dame has made tremendous progress the last three seasons, but it's not quite where it should be ... and can be.

Bryan Driskell

by

CoachChaney

Notre Dame Pass Game Needs A Jump In 2020 - Part I

If Notre Dame wants to put a championship team on the field in 2020 it must become more explosive with its pass game.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Senior Bowl Wrap Up: Notre Dame Players Finish On A Strong Note

Former Notre Dame players wrapped up a great week of practice with strong performances in the Reese's Senior Bowl

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

What's Next: Moving On At Cornerback

A look at what the loss of Landen Bartleson at cornerback means for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

jmjonesy80

Film Room: Breaking Down The Game Of Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Notre Dame picked up an explosive and talented two-way athlete when it landed Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Recruiting: Ranking The Notre Dame 2020 Signees

Breaking down and ranking the 2020 signees for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

ccapozzi22

Yahoo: Troy Pride Jr. Made Money At The Senior Bowl

According to Yahoo Sports writer Eric Edholm, Notre Dame's Troy Pride Jr. made himself money with a strong Senior Bowl performance

Bryan Driskell

by

Irishfan11

Recruiting: Irish Pursuing DE With A Familiar Game

Notre Dame offered DE Joshua Robinson, whose game is similar to a former Irish standout.

Brian Smith

Coaching Candidate Profile: Terry Malone

According to sources, head coach Brian Kelly interviewed Terry Malone for the vacant offensive assistant position

Bryan Driskell

by

Locked On Irish

Report: Notre Dame Signee Taken Into Custody

According to a local report, a Notre Dame 2020 signee was taken into custody for multiple alleged crimes

Bryan Driskell

by

Polaris6