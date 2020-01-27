Notre Dame To Face California In 2022

According to a release made by the University of California-Berkley, the Golden Bears will travel to South Bend on September 17, 2022 to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

It is a one-game agreement. Here are the comments from California Director of Athletics Jim Knowlton:

"We are looking forward to visiting Notre Dame, and I know that many of our fans will, too," Director of Athletics said. "Notre Dame Stadium is an iconic venue, and this game provides another opportunity for our alumni to support their Bears on the road. We saw a great turnout for our game at Ole Miss this past season and again at the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara. I expect we'll have another large contingent follow us to Notre Dame for this exciting contest."



"Our players and coaches look forward to playing in an iconic stadium and competing against a college football program with the rich tradition and history of Notre Dame," Cal head coach added. "Notre Dame Stadium has been home to some of college football's biggest games and greatest moments, and we are excited to give everyone involved with Cal football the opportunity to experience such a renowned place in our sport's history."

Cal has gone 20-18 in two years under head coach Justin Wilcox, but have gone to a bowl game the last two seasons. The Bears won four of their final five games, including road wins over UCLA (28-18) and Stanford (24-20). Cal ended the season with a 35-20 Redbox Bowl victory over Illinois.

Notre Dame begins the 2022 season with a road game at Ohio State before kicking off the home schedule with back-to-back games against Marshall and now California. Notre Dame currently has 10 games set for that season, which includes home contests against Clemson, Stanford and Boston College, and road games at Navy (will be a neutral site), USC, North Carolina and Syracuse.

It will mark the first time Notre Dame and Cal have squared off since 1967. Notre Dame is 4-0 all-time against the Bears.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/