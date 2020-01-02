Corners Coach Todd Lyght Will Not Return To Notre Dame

According to multiple sources close to the situation, Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght will not return for the Irish next season due to personal and family reasons.

Lyght arrived at Notre Dame to coach the cornerbacks beginning in 2015, and the Irish have gone 47-17 during the five seasons he was an assistant. One of Lyght's protege's, Julian Love, earned consensus All-American honors and was a Thorpe Award finalist in 2018 and was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the New York Giants.

Of course Lyght was also an outstanding cornerback at Notre Dame (1987-90), earning unanimous All-American honors after the 1989 season and first-team All-American honors from UPI, American Football Coaches Association, NEA and the Walter Camp Football Foundation after 1990.

Lyght's eight interceptions in 1989 remain the third best single-season mark in program history.

A first-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Rams, Lyght spent 12 seasons in the National Football League, winning a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2000.

Notre Dame has several options for replacing Lyght. Head coach Brian Kelly could go outside the program and look for another cornerbacks or safeties coach due to current safeties coach Terry Joseph having a background coaching both corners and safeties. Of course, Joseph could take over the whole secondary and Notre Dame could bring someone in at another position as well, should they choose to go that route.

