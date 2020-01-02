IrishMaven
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Corners Coach Todd Lyght Will Not Return To Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

According to multiple sources close to the situation, Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght will not return for the Irish next season due to personal and family reasons.

Lyght arrived at Notre Dame to coach the cornerbacks beginning in 2015, and the Irish have gone 47-17 during the five seasons he was an assistant. One of Lyght's protege's, Julian Love, earned consensus All-American honors and was a Thorpe Award finalist in 2018 and was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the New York Giants.

Of course Lyght was also an outstanding cornerback at Notre Dame (1987-90), earning unanimous All-American honors after the 1989 season and first-team All-American honors from UPI, American Football Coaches Association, NEA and the Walter Camp Football Foundation after 1990.

Lyght's eight interceptions in 1989 remain the third best single-season mark in program history.

A first-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Rams, Lyght spent 12 seasons in the National Football League, winning a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2000.

Notre Dame has several options for replacing Lyght. Head coach Brian Kelly could go outside the program and look for another cornerbacks or safeties coach due to current safeties coach Terry Joseph having a background coaching both corners and safeties. Of course, Joseph could take over the whole secondary and Notre Dame could bring someone in at another position as well, should they choose to go that route.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/

Comments (3)
No. 1-2
Slobie
Slobie

Jeff Burris ?? I'd be cool with it.

IrishDon
IrishDon

I am surprised by this move? Was it because of his inability to recruit or was it performance related? I am pretty sure it’s Donte Vaughn’s fault. He is epically bad.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should Brian Kelly Bring Harry Hiestand Back To Notre Dame?

Bryan Driskell

The former Irish line coach is now on the open market, but should he return to Notre Dame?

Notre Dame Adds Grad Transfer Bennett Skowronek

Bryan Driskell

The Northwestern wide receiver will spend his final season at Notre Dame

GameDay Chat: #15 Notre Dame vs. Iowa State

Bryan Driskell

Analysis, updates and conversation about the Notre Dame bowl game matchup against Iowa State

Ian Book To Return: What It Means For Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

Breaking down what the return of quarterback Ian Book means for Notre Dame

New Year Means A New Opportunity For Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame has everything in place to make a run at a title in 2020

Replace And Reload: Running Back

Bryan Driskell

Breaking down the Notre Dame running back position, which must replace Tony Jones Jr.

Ten Best Notre Dame Wins Of The Decade

Bryan Driskell

Looking back at my 10 favorite Notre Dame wins of the last ten years.

Veteran Ends Announce Plans To Return To Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

The expected return of seniors Daelin Hayes and Ade Ogundeji will bolster the Irish defense in 2020

Ian Book To Return To Notre Dame In 2020

Bryan Driskell

The Notre Dame quarterback announced his decision to return for his fifth season

Notre Dame All-Decade Team: Defense

Bryan Driskell

With the decade coming to a close its time to name the All-Decade defense at Notre Dame.