Report: Tommy Kraemer Out vs. North Carolina

Notre Dame's offense has been fueled by a dominant offensive line all season, but when the Irish head to North Carolina this week it will be at less than full strength, as the Irish will be without right guard Tommy Kraemer, according to a report from Tim Prister of Irish Illustrated that has been confirmed by Irish Breakdown. Prister is reporting that Kraemer had an appendectomy that could sideline him anywhere from one to three weeks.

Of course, Notre Dame will already be without starting center Jarrett Patterson, who went down with an injury against Boston College.

Kraemer has been a starter for parts of four seasons for the Irish and has 35 career starts. Not having his veteran experience hurts at guard, but it is compounded by the fact Notre Dame was expected to rely on him to provide leadership and help to whoever starts at center.

