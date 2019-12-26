Tommy Rees Named Play-Caller For Camping World Bowl

It will come as a surprise to no one, but Brian Kelly announced today that quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees will call plays against Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl.

"I mean I think it's pretty obvious that Tom is going to call the plays, I don't think there's any secrets out there," Kelly said after today's practice.

Kelly previously said Rees and running backs coach Lance Taylor would be coordinating the pass and run game, respectively. Despite his pedigree and much greater experience as a coach, Taylor was passed over for Rees, who has been at Notre Dame longer.

"What do you need to be prepared for that first time," Kelly said. "I think you've got to have, first of all, a great background leading up to this. I think he has a great background leading up to this. ... He'll be well-supported, during the game in the box he'll be able to see the field. And then I'll help him strategically."

Kelly said Rees would relay the plays to him down on the field.

The Irish head coach has said he'll have a national search for the open offensive coordinator position, but my sources still say it's clear that Kelly plans on eventually naming Rees as the offensive coordinator.