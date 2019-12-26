IrishMaven
Tommy Rees Named Play-Caller For Camping World Bowl

Bryan Driskell

It will come as a surprise to no one, but Brian Kelly announced today that quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees will call plays against Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl.

"I mean I think it's pretty obvious that Tom is going to call the plays, I don't think there's any secrets out there," Kelly said after today's practice.

Kelly previously said Rees and running backs coach Lance Taylor would be coordinating the pass and run game, respectively. Despite his pedigree and much greater experience as a coach, Taylor was passed over for Rees, who has been at Notre Dame longer.

"What do you need to be prepared for that first time," Kelly said. "I think you've got to have, first of all, a great background leading up to this. I think he has a great background leading up to this. ... He'll be well-supported, during the game in the box he'll be able to see the field. And then I'll help him strategically."

Kelly said Rees would relay the plays to him down on the field.

The Irish head coach has said he'll have a national search for the open offensive coordinator position, but my sources still say it's clear that Kelly plans on eventually naming Rees as the offensive coordinator.

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
FamousAmos
FamousAmos

I assume if all goes well and the offense clicks then it’ll be TR going forward. I’d also expect us to be conservative...on Saturday (without any trick plays) a first time play caller will likely keep everything on the script. Can he do the job? Sure I think he can.... is there more experienced hires that can “turn the room upside down” I also believe the answer is yes.... TR has the team and Books vote of confidence but if Kelly is doing what’s best for Notre Dame, we should NEVER be in a position of hiring a first time play caller. Especially after 33-6 with the previous one.

chamgel
chamgel

Interested to see the offense with Rees running the show... I could get on board with him as OC If we upgraded the Oline coach....Hard to get excited about a first time OC with an offense that can’t lean on its offensive line..

Dtrudie35
Dtrudie35

We all figured this was coming. I’m interested to see how he does, especially with his lack of experience calling plays.

