Tommy Tremble Ranked As NFL Draft's No. 3 Tight End Prospect

Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble continues to rise up draft boards for many, and despite an overall lack of production compared to other top players at his position, Tremble is becoming a hot commodity in draft circles.

The former Fighting Irish tight end was ranked as the third-best tight end draft prospect in the upcoming draft by the NFL Draft Bible. Tremble caught just 19 passes for 218 yards, but he put together impressive film that surpasses his production.

Here is what NFL Draft Bible had to say about Tremble:

"While the stats might not tell it, Tremble is a talented tight end who Notre Dame was never able to maximize during his two seasons in South Bend. The Georgia native recorded just 35 catches for 401 yards, but he was a vital part of the successful running game for the Irish. The competitive run blocker is successful on the move and has some nasty to him, finishing blocks with defenders on the ground. He is smart in pass protection, recognizing blitzes from the second level and absorbing contact before anchoring. Tremble is light on his feet in the open field, getting in and out of his breaks to gain separation. Possessing sufficient speed, he is better suited in condensed spaces and displays quick agility. He can catch the ball when he is open and when a defender is all over him, but does not make catches at the high point. After the catch, he uses his athleticism to defeat pursuit angles. Using physicality and leverage, he can create small windows at the top of his routes. Tremble projects as a blocking tight end with untapped potential as a receiver, especially between the 20s. He would fit into a wide zone that utilizes tight ends on split zone play-actions, taking advantage of his blocking and athleticism."

The draft range for Tremble, according to the NFL Draft Bible, is the third or fourth round. The good news for Tremble is that he has yet to take part in a Pro Day, so there is still an opportunity for him to boost his draft stock.

Tremble's reputation right now has a lot to do with his outstanding blocking ability, and he's arguably the best blocking tight end in the draft. Should Tremble post the impressive Pro Day numbers that I anticipate his draft stock could see yet another big jump. Tremble has potential in the pass game, and dominant Pro Day numbers would make him an even more attractive prospect due to his potential to move around and be more of a weapon in the pass game than we saw at Notre Dame.

