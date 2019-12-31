RB Tony Jones Jr. To Forgo His Final Season At Notre Dame

Notre Dame senior running back Tony Jones Jr. had a brilliant season-ending performance in the Camping World Bowl victory over Iowa State, and as it turns out that is how his career in South Bend will end.

Jones led the Irish with 857 yards this season, averaging 6.0 yards on his 144 carries. The senior scored six touchdowns and caught 15 passes for 104 more yards.

The St. Petersburg, Fla. native rushed for over 100 yards in four of the first six games of the season before a rib injury in the loss to Michigan slowed him down. He racked up 131 yards in a win over Virginia, 102 yards on just seven carries in the victory over Bowling Green and he rushed for a career high 176 yards in the 30-27 win over USC.

That stretch made Jones just the third back in the Brian Kelly era to rush for at least 100 yards in three straight games, joining Josh Adams (2017) and CJ Prosise (2015).

Jones finished his career with 1,481 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

