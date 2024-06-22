Notre Dame Football's Top 10 All-Time Rushing Leaders
Notre Dame's running back history is rich.
Plenty of NFL running backs - including a Hall of Famer - and a few All-Americans have called South Bend home. Yet compared to other position groups, the legacy of the Notre Dame running back seems to be slightly overlooked.
The names don't get quite as much love as the quarterbacks, or lately some of the tight ends, or historically other positions.
Whatever - it's undeniable that the Fighting Irish have had plenty of talented rushers worthy of national acclaim.
Out of this loaded group, who has been most productive out of the backfield? Below are the top ten rushers in Notre Dame's history.
10. Audric Estime (2021-2023)
Estime rushed for 2,321 yards in his career, despite spending only one season as the de facto lead back for the Irish. His 29 rushing touchdowns are fifth in school history.
9. Phil Carter (1979-1982)
Carter ran for 2,409 yards during his four years at Notre Dame. He played a sizable role in the Irish rushing attack in his final three seasons.
8. Cierre Wood (2010-2012)
Wood finished with 2,554 rushing yards over his three-season career, which saw him explode onto the scene in the second half of the 2010 season and produce over 1100 rushing yards in 2011.
7. Jerome Heavens (1975-1978)
Heavens put up 2,682 rushing yards, splitting time towards the end of his career with another running back higher up this list to form a monstrous rushing attack for the Irish.
6. Julius Jones (1999-2003)
Jones is the first Notre Dame back on the list to crack the 3,000 career yards mark, as he finished with 3,018 in his career. His 2003 season saw him rush for 1,268 yards, and against Pitt that year he set the still-standing single-game school record with 262 yards.
5. Josh Adams (2015-2017)
Adams rushed for 3,198 yards in his career, and his 6.6 yards per carry is one of the highest marks for a high-volume back in Fighting Irish history. In 2017, he posted 1,430 rushing yards, one of the most productive rushing seasons ever for Notre Dame.
4. Darius Walker (2004-2006)
Walker ran for 3,249 yards while at Notre Dame. He also provided great value as a pass catcher, with his 816 career receiving yards blowing nearly every other running back on this list out of the water.
3. Vagas Ferguson (1976-1979)
Ferguson rushed for 3,472 yards during an illustrious career which saw him set nearly every major Notre Dame rushing record, including for touchdowns (32) and rushing attempts (673).
2. Allen Pinkett (1982-1985)
Pinkett rushed for 4,131 yards while at Notre Dame, and is the school's first player to rush for over 1,000 yards three straight seasons. He still stands as the school's all-time touchdown leader, with 52 (49 were rushing).
1. Autry Denson (1995-1998)
Denson's 4,318 career rushing yards are the all-time record at Notre Dame. His career touchdowns, scrimmage yards, and rushing attempts also rank top three historically for the Fighting Irish.
