Top 10 Players Notre Dame Will Face in 2026

It's always daunting to look at such a stacked list of opposing players. Say what you will about Notre Dame's schedule, but there's no shortage of starpower that Marcus Freeman and Co. will have to prepare for.



From guys who already rocked on the biggest stage to emerging superstars, the Irish will have a bevy of matchup nightmares in 2026.

Ranking the Best Players on Notre Dame’s 2026 Football Schedule

Nov 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) runs with the ball during the game between the Mustangs and the Cardinals at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

10. Bruce Mitchell, BYU C

You know we've got a strong list when we're starting with a guy who is getting preseason All-America love. Mitchell is a former class of 2019 recruit — he spent 2019-21 on a mission trip in Seattle — who switched from defensive line to offensive line in 2024, and then became a first-team All-Big 12 center for a BYU ground attack that finished No. 13 in FBS with 33 rushing scores.



He'll be an important piece in what could be a Playoff season in Provo.

9. Justin Scott, Miami DL

Even in a post-Rueben Bain/Akheem Mesidor world, Miami will be just fine on the defensive line. Scott is a former 5-star recruit who has flashed remarkable potential on the interior of Miami's defensive line.



In last year's opener at Miami, Scott had that tone-setting forced fumble on the screen pass. Plays like that figure to come more often for someone who emerged even more down the stretch for the national runner-up.

Miami IDL Justin Scott moves too quick for someone 300+ lbs pic.twitter.com/xXnRJ7ZjAd — Big Hank (@HankKnowsBall) April 19, 2026

8. Kevin Jennings, SMU QB

Yep, he's still at SMU. Jennings is two years removed from starting in a Playoff game for an SMU team that won 11 games. Someone with that type of experience who has 7,709 career passing yards and 65 total touchdowns (55 passing, 10 rushing) is one of the most accomplished players that the Irish will face.



But he's not even higher on this list because of turnover issues — he threw an interception in 10 of 13 games — and his rushing production took a major step back. Still, though. Jennings will be a tough matchup in the penultimate week of the regular season.

7. Colton Joseph, Wisconsin QB

Joseph was brought in from Old Dominion to turn around what's been a snake-bitten quarterback room during Luke Fickell's time in Madison. He's a true dual-threat signal-caller having racked up 1,007 rushing yards and 13 scores with his legs. Joseph was a decorated transfer after he led ODU to a surprise 10-win season.



Fortunately for Notre Dame, that defense will get extra time to prepare for the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year in his Wisconsin debut. Unfortunately for Notre Dame, Joseph looked plenty ready from the jump last year against the eventual-national champs.

On their very first play of the season, Indiana allowed a 75-yard rushing touchdown to Old Dominion’s quarterback, Colton Joseph.



Fast-forward 4 months, Old Dominion ended up being a 10-win team and Joseph just transferred to Wisconsin where he’ll be in the same conference as IU… pic.twitter.com/1PEOIfYTZs — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) January 5, 2026

6. Bear Bachmeier, BYU QB

It's rare to see a freshman step in and throw for 3,000 yards with double-digit rushing scores at the Power Conference level. Bachmeier did just that for a 12-win BYU team. He was a revelation in Year 1, and there's hope that a somewhat beefier Bachmeier can be one of the nation's best signal-callers in Year 2.



Don't be surprised if Bachmeier is firmly in the Heisman Trophy conversation with CJ Carr when the Irish travel to Provo in October.

5. Damon Wilson II, Miami Edge

It's probably not fair for Wilson that in the eyes of many, he'll be held to the Bain standard. Whether he lives up to that or not, Wilson is an established player with a tremendously high ceiling.



In his first season as a starter after transferring to Mizzou, the former 5-star Georgia recruit was No. 3 in the SEC with nine sacks.



There's a strong possibility that a year of working with NFL legend/current Miami defensive ends coach Jason Taylor will take Wilson's game to All-America levels, and the chess match against Carr will be one of the best of the season.

4. Darian Mensah, Miami QB

There's a reason why Miami swooped in at the 11th hour to poach Mensah from Duke. He led the Blue Devils to an ACC Championship with 34 touchdown passes and just six interceptions. His downfield ability is among the best in the sport, and he'll now have arguably the best group of skill-players in America.



Miami's offense has all the pieces to take another step forward and be an even more dangerous unit than the one the Irish saw in last year's opener. That starts with Mensah.

Darian Mensah will lead Miami back to the CFP pic.twitter.com/OLPPVjQLNZ — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) April 29, 2026

3. LJ Martin, BYU RB

Among the more underrated players in the country is Martin. Don't let the quiet showings vs. Texas Tech fool you. Martin is the real deal.



That's why he racked up 1,560 scrimmage yards even though he dealt with a midseason shoulder injury that basically took away two games.



Martin is working his way back from repairing that shoulder with offseason surgery, but the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year is poised to have an All-American season behind a veteran offensive line.

2. Mark Fletcher Jr., Miami RB

If you're not a fan of Fletcher, you're admitting that you didn't watch how gritty of a Playoff performance he turned in.



Even though his health was a major question mark entering the postseason, all he did in those 4 games was run for 507 yards for a Miami team that was a drive away from winning a national title.



Fletcher easily could've parlayed that into an NFL Draft departure in what was a thin running back class after Notre Dame's first-rounders were picked. Instead, he ran it back for a Miami team that's set on finishing the job.

Mark Fletcher gets loose, and Miami is on the board!



Chris Fowler with the play-by-play call for ESPN.🏈🔥🎙️ #CFP #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/Lc3sheFcQd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 20, 2026

1. Malachi Toney, Miami WR

It's wild to think that the last time Notre Dame prepared for Toney, he was a relatively unheralded 17-year-old who had never played in a college game. Then, he was the best offensive player on the field in his college debut ... and he was the best offensive player in a national championship less than five months later.



You could make the case that Toney is the best returning player in the sport having already led FBS in catches (109) while adding 113 rushing yards AND two passing touchdowns. He's that versatile. Just as Notre Dame saw last year, containing him will be an all-world feat.