BYU QB Bear Bachmeier Talks Spring Camp, Sets Record Straight on Playing Weight

A few weeks ago, BYU wrapped up 2026 Spring Camp. At the conclusion of camp, starting quarterback Bear Bachmeier met with the media. Bachmeier discussed his first Spring Camp, set the record straight on his weight, and described the weapons around him in BYU's offense.

Bear Sets the Record Straight on His Weight

Last November, Bachmeier was mic'd up for one of BYU's practices. In the clip, Bachmeier's teammates joked that they heard he was up to 265 pounds. Bachmeier, who was listed at 235 pounds, ran with the joke. "It's a healthy 265 pounds...you've gotta fuel your body," Bachmeier quipped.

A few college football personalities, like ESPN's Pat McAfee, ran with it. Bachmeier was asked about his playing weight at the conclusion of Spring Camp. Bachmeier lightheartedly told the media that it was all a joke.

"I mean, it was actually a funny joke," Bachmeier chuckled. "But then, it was kind of like embarrassing to me because I was like, 'Man, do people really think I'm 260?' Like I don't have my hand in the dirt...I never even passed like 240."

Bachmeier has trimmed down over the last few months, though he notes that it's a fine line to find the right playing weight.

"It's a fine line," Bachmeier said. "You always want to be able to move, but you also want to be able to endure a 14, 15, 16-game season.

Bachmeier's backfield running mate LJ Martin told one member of the media that Bachmeier can put down as much food as the offensive linemen.

Bachmeier and his teammates went to local restaurant Maggleby's where they serve all-you-can-eat french toast. On whether it was true that he ate as much as his offensive linemen, Bachmeier said, "Yeah...my uncle Don, we have this quote. He goes, 'You eat till it hurts,' Bachmeier joked. "You want to keep up with your linemen, you know, I always like to compete, so I don't want to lose."

Bachmeier Discusses the Weapons Around Him in BYU's Offense

Bachmeier was asked about the weapons around him after Spring Camp. On which players he has developed good chemistry with, Bachmeier mentioned the two transfer tight ends first.



"I think I think the two tight ends are going to be lethal," Bachmeier said at the conclusion of Spring Camp. "When you're in 12 personnel (two tight ends and one running back), but you got guys that can play...I think we're just going to be really dangerous and those guys have a great catch radius."

Bear Bachmeier finds Walker Lyons in the end zone for the touchdown.



The perfect placement beat good coverage by Evan Johnson.



It might be time to buy stock in the BYU tight ends if you haven't already. pic.twitter.com/vyNhsbqObg — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 11, 2026

Bachmeier consistently connected with transfer tight ends Walker Lyons and Roger Saleapaga throughout Spring Camp. Lyons and Saleapaga drew rave reviews after Spring Camp and are on track to be major contributors in BYU's offense.

On Oregon transfer Kyler Kasper, Bachmeier said, "Yeah, I think he's an all-around guy. I mean, 6'6, but he can move really well and yeah, very dynamic, very shifty, and yeah, jump ball guy too, so he's going to be really good."

On true freshman Legend Glasker, Bachmeier said, "Yeah, he's very fast and very quick and very smart, so he's going to be a good player."

'I'm Just Proud to be at BYU'

In January, a large group of BYU starters posted that they were going to "run it back" for the 2026 season. Bachmeier stayed silent on social media before eventually announcing his plans to return. However, Bachmeier clarified that he always knew he was coming back. He joked that he posted on social media to "please the audience."

"Not a big thought process. I knew I was coming back.," Bachmeier said. "I didn't know that [posting on social media] was tailored to me as well, like being a freshman, so I just ended up posting it I don't know, to please the audience I guess."

It's been almost one year since Bachmeier decided to transfer away from Stanford and enroll at BYU. Bachmeier says he is grateful to be at BYU.

Play of the day on Monday evening was a long touchdown pass from Bear Bachmeier to Tei Nacua.



Nacua bobbled it a bit but was called a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/IpS3wpQapz — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 24, 2026

"I think it goes back to everything happens for a reason," Bachmeier said on his path to BYU. "Yeah, I think transferring was the hardest decision I ever made....it's been so great. I'm so, so grateful to be here and I'm just proud to be at BYU."

On the last year and his rise to national recognition, Bachmeier said, "[I'm] just here to go to school and play some football and yeah, just be a good person."

Full Command of the Offense

Bachmeier's command of the offense was a theme throughout Spring Camp. In fact, defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga noted that Bachmeier was testing their ability to hide coverages.

On his command of the offense entering year two, Bachmeier said, "Yeah, I think I'm just getting more comfortable within the scheme and so it's allowed us and it's allowed A-Rod to kind of unleash everything...we've got an alert almost every play and a check and so it's going to be really fun."

Knowing what he knows now, Bachmeier recognizes that he was "naive" going into his true freshman season.

"I think slowly but surely everything kind of got released [in the playbook]," Bachmeier said. "I mean, I was really naive. I was asking, sometimes I'd like turn to LJ and ask him like, 'What's a good check here?' But I think me having an opportunity to have full command, it's going to be really helpful for us."