Notre Dame Football Roster Hit with Two Player Departures
A pair of players have decided to leave the Notre Dame football program, but aren't entering the transfer portal. Instead, their football careers are seemingly coming to an end.
According to a report from On3, Kobi Onyiuke and Quentin Autry are no longer part of the Notre Dame football team, and neither are expected to enter the portal.
In the departures, Notre Dame again sees its special teams take a bit of a hit as Onyiuke played 55 snaps on special teams for the Fighting Irish, many of which were being a protector on punt team. He also was a key part of the kickoff team, lining up 42 times on the unit during the second half of the season.
Autry was a member of the Notre Dame football team for the past year as he joined in 2024 as a grad-transfer from Columbia. He however missed all of last season with a shoulder injury before returning to the field for winter and spring workouts.
This marks four former walk-ons who have left the Notre Dame football program since the Blue-Gold Game just over a week ago. Long snapper Rino Monteforte and kicker Zac Yoakam also previously exited via the transfer portal while scholarship players Kennedy Urlacher and quarterback Steve Angeli have left the program in the last week.
The latest moves leave Notre Dame with 115 players currently on the roster, a number that may have to get down to 105 with the projected roster limits coming to college football in the pending House vs. NCAA settlement.