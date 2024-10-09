Notre Dame Football: Two True Freshmen Earn Midseason All-American Honors
Notre Dame's 2024 recruiting class is already paying dividends, even as the team climbs closer to the top 10 and competes for a spot in the expanded College Football Playoff.
On3 Sports released its annual College Football Midseason True Freshman All-American Team, which featured two Irish rookies, OT Anthonie Knapp and LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa.
Knapp has played extremely well, considering he was thrust into the lineup at left tackle after starter Charles Jagusah suffered a season-ending injury in August.
Knapp's baptism by fire came in the opener against Texas A&M at Kyle Field, and he has started every game since. While there have been some rookie moments, the four-star recruit from Roswell, Ga. continues to improve, particularly in the run game.
Viliamu-Asa was ND's biggest addition from the 2024 class. He's physically and mentally advanced at this stage of his career, which is why Al Golden has been comfortable getting him 20-25 snaps a game.
KVA has 16 tackles, one sack, and one interception as he lays the ground floor for what promises to be a dynamite career in South Bend.
Knapp and Viliamu-Asa have been Notre Dame's best true freshmen so far, but they are not the only rookies getting reps.
CB Leonard Moore has 12 tackles and is tied with KVA for most snaps for a defensive freshman. Moore looks like a budding star in his own right and could fill the void in 2025 if Benjamin Morrison leaves for the NFL.
