Notre Dame Football: Fall Camp Key Questions Still Unanswered
Can Notre Dame's offensive line protect Riley Leonard all year?
The biggest question Notre Dame fans had entering camp 2024 was if the offensive line would be able to protect Riley Leonard well enough to allow the new-look Irish offense to shine.
These questions have only intensified since Charles Jagusah, who was slated to be the starting left tackle, went down for the season with injury. Can Tosh Baker hold his own stepping into this position or will protection be an issue all year?
The Irish offensive line's cohesion, or lack thereof, will be the main factor that will determine what the ceiling will be for this offense.
If it can come together quickly and protect Leonard just well enough to let him work, the sky is the limit for this group. Coincidentally, this line's biggest test awaits in College Station against Texas A&M.
Notre Dame's receiver group expected to take major jump forward
Aside from offensive line development, receiver is the area of the team I have the most interest in seeing this fall. There's no doubt that this group is deeper and has more athletes than it had in Freeman's first two seasons, but how will they play?
I know they will be better than last year's group, but how much better? That's the key question.
Is Jaden Greathouse a true Number 1 pass catcher? Can Jordan Faison continue his trajectory from walk-on to staple of the offense? What about transfers like Beau Collins and all of the speedsters that have joined the program?
Can they get behind the best defenses the Irish will face?
Hopes are high regarding this group's trajectory. Many fans have bought into the hype while more cautious ones seem to be in "wait and see" mode. If this group takes a major jump forward in productivity, Notre Dame could be in line for a great year.
