Notre Dame Enters Into An Uncertain Time At Quarterback

The Ian Book era is over at Notre Dame, and the Irish go into the offseason with the most quarterback uncertainty we’ve seen in a very long time. Certainly the most of the Brian Kelly tenure.

Notre Dame will enter the season looking for a quarterback for the first time since the 2016 season, and for the first time with an unproven roster and no clearcut “next man in” signal caller. It’s the most uncertainty Notre Dame has faced at the position since 2007.

Notre Dame knew who its starting quarterback would be heading into the 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 seasons. There was a battle in 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2018, but in each of those instances a returning starter or two was in contention for that position.

As it stands right now, the returning quarterbacks on the roster have a combined seven pass attempts, four completions, 41 passing yards, 33 rushing yards and one touchdown. The closest thing we’ve seen to a returning quarterback playing in a high-leverage situation is the two snaps freshman Drew Pyne played against Alabama after Book went down for a couple of snaps with an injury.

There are three internal options (Pyne, Brendan Clark, Tyler Buchner) set to battle it out in the spring, and the odds are quite strong that a grad transfer will be added to the mix at some point in the near future.

We’ll dive into the players in contention and possible graduate transfers in the near future, but there is a key question that will have to be addressed, and how it is addressed with play a major role in what direction Notre Dame goes at quarterback in 2021.

That key question is will Notre Dame keep doing what they do, or are they willing to make some adjustments.

If Kelly and offensive coordinator are as dead set on going into next season “doing what we do” as they were going into the Alabama game the odds are strong that a graduate transfer will not only be sought, but will likely be given the job.

If this is a Joe Burrow or Justin Fields type of transfer than sure, go for it, it makes a lot of sense. If it’s the more traditional grad transfer then it will be more of an experienced game manager type of signal caller. That kind of veteran will allow Notre Dame to run its protect the ball, ground and pound offense.

A name I’ve gathered from talking to sources, and a name that is also being discussed at other outlets, is Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan. There will likely be other names that emerge, but most will be like Coan, solid players, but not game changers. That is what Notre Dame

If Kelly and Rees decide to allow the younger quarterbacks to battle it out, then changes will need to be made. Perhaps they will be small, perhaps they will be bigger, but changes will need to be made.

