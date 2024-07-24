Notre Dame Football Pays Tribute to Four Horsemen and Batman with Eye-Popping Alternate Uniforms
Notre Dame's traditional blue and gold uniforms are among the best in all of college football.
Those uniforms will have a twist again this November 23 when the Fighting Irish travel to Yankee Stadium to take on Army in the Shamrock Series game.
Alternate uniforms are a big part of the home game that Notre Dame essentially takes on the road and how the football program reveals the special uniforms has taken on a life of its own.
In recent years the Notre Dame social media accounts have produced mock videos of The Hangover and Jerry McGuire when unveiling alternate uniforms. This year money played a big role as Marcus Freeman took on Leonardo DiCaprio's part from The Wolf of Wall Street.
Check out the video below.
Notre Dame Football Alternate Uniforms for 2024
Notre Dame Alternate Uniform Meaning
As is the case with Notre Dame's alternate uniforms anymore, they are made with specific details to symbolize certain things about the city or venue the Irish play the Shamrock Series in.
That's again the case with these uniforms as they're a nod to Notre Dame's famed Four Horsemen 100 years after they ran over Army while "Outlined against a blue-grey October sky" in a New York City baseball stadium (Polo Grounds in 1924 instead of new Yankee Stadium).
Notre Dame Football Alternate Uniform Reaction
Nick's Quick Take: The color of the uniform is said to be a nod to the Four Horsemen and the Notre Dame football lore that brings with it. I like that part of the jersey but if it was to really highlight the "blue-grey sky" Grantland Rice wrote about in 1924, perhaps a use of grey would do that better than the gold.
That of course gets into the tricky part where Notre Dame clearly always plays up the gold, so I understand why it and Under Armour highlighted the color with the popping numbers and interlocking "ND" on each arm.
However, does there have to be a nod to Gotham as well as a nod to the Four Horsemen and Notre Dame's first national championship team? I'm an old soul and although I'm certainly down for the alternate uniforms once in a while, I was hoping for more of a throwback feel here instead of trying to essentially honor all of Knute Rockne, The Four Horsemen, and Batman all simultaneously.
New York may have the Gotham nickname, but Detroit, Pittsburgh, Chicago, and London have all had more of a Batman connection in my lifetime than the Big Apple.
