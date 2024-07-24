Notre Dame Football's All-Time Shamrock Series Results
Notre Dame football is set to release its special uniforms for the 2024 Shamrock Series game that will be played at Yankee Stadium on Nov. 23, 2024.
The game marks the third time that Notre Dame has taken the Shamrock Series to Yankee Stadium as it will also be their second meeting against Army in new Yankee Stadium.
Notre Dame started the Shamrock Series in 2009 and have played a home game away from its home stadium in almost every year since.
Here is how Notre Dame has fared in each of these Shamrock Series games all-time which has turned into an event to do things a bit different and wear special alternate uniforms in a home venue far from South Bend, Ind.
2009 vs. Washington State (Alamodome, San Antonio, TX)
Notre Dame rolled the lowly Washington State Cougars 40-14 to improve to 6-2 on the season. Entirely unexpectedly, that would be the final game Notre Dame would win that year and that Charlie Weis would win as Notre Dame's head coach as it went 0-4 in November and Weis was fired following the season.
2010 vs. Army (Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY)
A Darrin Walls interception return for a touchdown put the 2010 Shamrock Series on ice as it stretched Notre Dame's lead to 24-3 over Army early in the second half and Notre Dame won its second-straight game to improve to 6-5 in Brian Kelly's first season as head coach.
2011 vs. Maryland (FedEx Field, Landover, Mary.)
Notre Dame jumped out to a 17-0 and 38-7 lead against a 2-7 Maryland squad before a couple of late scores made the final score seem a little closer than the game actually was. Jonas Gray led the way for Notre Dame on offense as he rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
2012 vs. Miami (Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.)
Notre Dame improved to 5-0 on the 2012 season with a 41-3 destruction of Miami (Fl.) at Soldier Field in Chicago. Not only was the Notre Dame defense in control, the Fighting Irish rushing attack was on full display, galloping for 376 yards and five touchdowns in the cakewalk.
2013 vs. Arizona State (AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Tex.)
Notre Dame moved to 5-0 all time in Shamrock Series games the first time they played at "Jerry World" in Arlington, Tex. Tommy Rees threw for 279 yards in the victory but it was a Dan Fox pick-six late in the fourth quarter that put this one on ice for Notre Dame.
2014 vs. Purdue (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.)
Notre Dame and Purdue played for 69-straight seasons from 1946-2014 with the final of those games coming in the 2014 Shamrock Series in Indianapolis. Notre Dame was led by Everett Golson as the quarterback put up 315 total yards and produced three touchdowns as the Irish moved to 3-0 on the season and 6-0 all-time in Shamrock Series games.
2015 vs. Boston College (Fenway Park, Boston, Mass.)
Notre Dame kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive another week as they survived a scare from Boston College in front of the Green Monster of Fenway Park in 2015. Despite Boston College entering just 3-7, Notre Dame had five turnovers, including three Deshone Kizer interceptions in the ugly 19-16 victory.
2016 vs. Army (Alamodome, San Antonio, Tex.)
Not a lot went right for Notre Dame in 2016 as the Irish finished the year just 4-8 overall but it all came together for one evening when it routed Army 44-6 behind three Deshone Kizer touchdown passes and 261-team rushing yards.
2018 vs. Syracuse (Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY)
Notre Dame dominated No. 12 Syracuse 36-3 to improve to 11-0 on the season. Ian Book provided over 300 yards of offense for Notre Dame, who held Syracuse scoreless until the Orange kicked a meaningless field goal with just 10 seconds left to spoil the shutout.
2021 vs. Wisconsin (Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.)
Notre Dame had been held in check most of the afternoon by an incredibly talented Wisconsin defense. After the Badgers took a 13-10 lead early in the fourth quarter, Chris Tyree returned the ensuing kickoff 91 yards before a slew of Notre Dame pick-sixes stretched the final margin of victory to 41-13.
2022 vs. BYU (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev.)
Tight end Michael Mayer came up huge for Notre Dame as his pair of touchdown receptions helped the Fighting Irish to a 28-20 win over BYU in Las Vegas. It remains the only game Notre Dame has ever played in the state of Nevada. Quarterback Drew Pyne threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns in the Notre Dame victory.
2024 vs. Army (Nov. 23 at Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY)
Notre Dame and Army will meet in the 100 year anniversary season of the famed "Four Horsemen of Notre Dame" that became a national sensation after leading the Irish to a 13-6 win over Army at the Polo Grounds. Notre Dame would go on to finish the year a perfect 10-0 and win its first national championship following a Rose Bowl victory over Stanford to close the year.
