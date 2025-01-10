Notre Dame Football: Fighting Irish Are Bought In From Top to Bottom
This 2024/25 Notre Dame team has caught the injury bug at every turn this season, yet they keep answering the bell.
Over, and over, and over again.
No matter the injury, no matter who got injured, no matter who is called upon, Notre Dame continues to put the next man in and they don't skip a beat. This team has been doubted, somewhat rightfully so, but they have proved EVERYONE wrong since week two despite otherworldly odds.
Every team has injuries throughout the season, especially one prolonged with the 12-team playoff, but the way Notre Dame has overcame them has been simply unbelievable.
Looking back, the Fighting Irish lost their starting left tackle, left guard, center, right guard, cornerback, defensive tackle, two best defensive ends and multiple linebackers.
That is not even to mention the guys that did not miss games but played through injury (Riley Leonard, Jeremiyah Love, Beaux Collins, etc.).
The resiliency that Freeman has instilled in this team to make everyone believe that they can contribute and believe they can make an impact can not be understated. Notre Dame is down to third stringers at multiple positions and those guys are coming in and FIGHTING.
Sometimes even fifth year guys that lost their job get thrust into action and show out.
I see you, Tosh Baker.
Ultimately this is all to say that weaker teams would have rolled over by now. They could have collectively decided that they were tired or one more win was too much to ask, or that one more injury suffered would be one too many to handle.
They just continue to fight and all of the credit for that goes to Marcus Freeman. He has transcended this Notre Dame football program in just three years and this may just be the start.
The Irish are in the national championship.