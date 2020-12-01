Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest Game Is Canceled

Notre Dame and Wake Forest will no longer meet on Dec. 12 per the ACC

Notre Dame and Wake Forest will no longer meet for their previously re-scheduled Dec. 12 matchup, according to a release from the ACC.

"Following a recommendation from the conference Athletic Director football subcommittee, the league’s Athletic Directors have voted to preserve the integrity of the ACC Football Championship Game by evaluating each of the three teams in contention (Clemson, Miami and Notre Dame) based on a nine-game conference schedule. As a result, Clemson and Notre Dame will conclude the regular season this weekend."

Notre Dame will now finish the regular season with 10 games once it concludes this weekend's matchup against Syracuse. Wake Forest will now play Louisville the weekend of the ACC Championship game.

According to the ACC, Notre Dame holds all the tiebreakers, so win or lose this weekend the Irish will play in the ACC title game. The question now is who will Notre Dame face, Clemson or Miami.

Clemson played at Virginia Tech this weekend, and with a victory it would clinch a spot in the ACC title game. Should Clemson be upset, and should Miami beat Duke this weekend and North Carolina at home the following weekend, the Hurricanes would face Notre Dame.

Clemson would get in over Miami is both win this weekend due to a head-to-head victory over the Hurricanes.

With Dec. 12 now open for Notre Dame and Clemson teams, should any postponements happen there would now be an opening to remake that game.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter