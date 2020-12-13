So What If The ACC Championship Game Gets Canceled?

Notre Dame would be declared the ACC champ should next weekend's ACC title game get canceled

Notre Dame and Clemson are set to square off next Saturday in the ACC Championship game. It's the second matchup between the two programs, and Notre Dame won the first battle 47-40 in double overtime.

Both teams have had games either postponed or canceled this season because of COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, so what happens if the ACC title game gets canceled? Ralph Russo of the Associated Press had a tweet about that:

Russo noted in a different tweet that the Big 12 policy is that if Iowa State or Oklahoma can't play in their title game, the next best team - Texas - would be moved into the game.

The Big Ten recently changed their title game requirements to include Ohio State.

The ACC, however, would simply rule the game a no contest, and the rules previously established would give Notre Dame the ACC Championship in its first, and possibly only season in the league as a full member.

Notre Dame finished the ACC season with a perfect 9-0 record while Clemson went 8-1, losing to the Irish.

