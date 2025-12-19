Notre Dame Football Will Look Very Different In 2026

As true in all areas of life, change is inevitable. And when it comes to Notre Dame Football in 2026, this statement certainly holds true.



College football fans are very used to players coming and going from the previous year's roster, with some opting for the NFL draft and others hitting the transfer portal in search of a fresh start.



This kind of movement has become commonplace for every team across the country, but it will sting Notre Dame fans this cycle. Why? The 2025 Irish roster had a terrific chance to win the championship this year. Except the team didn't make the CFP field.



And now stars are leaving. Ouch!

Why the 2026 Season Marks a Major Transition for Notre Dame

In the last week, Jeremiyah Love, JD Price, and Eli Raridon have all decided they are ready for the NFL draft. Love and Price were the engines that drove Notre Dame this season.



Sure, CJ Carr's young arm has been exciting to watch work, but young quarterbacks are hard to rely on in their first season as starters. Love and Price operated as Irish safety blankets that you could trust to produce and make plays. That feature is now gone.

As for Eli Raridon, he's a big body target and ended up having a very productive last season in South Bend after overcoming multiple injuries that have held him back during his career.



Sure, the Notre Dame roster is talented, and there will be others who now get their chance to succeed, but for now, there exists a leadership vacuum and production void that will be hard to instantly replace.

Unanimous. ☘️🫶



Season of Love



Jeremiyah Love is a Unanimous All-American 🇺🇸☘️#GoIrish☘️ | @JeremiyahLove pic.twitter.com/QR0lMhPXiA — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 18, 2025

CJ Carr is the new leader of the Notre Dame offense

In losing their number one and two backs, along with the starting tight end, the Irish offense will need a new engine and a new leader. CJ Carr is, by default, that person.



Make no mistake about it, very skilled players will replace this trio moving forward, but they won't start in these roles with the production, confidence, and proven game-breaking ability of the three departing athletes.

CJ Carr must assume this leadership and play-making role this offseason. He starts 2026 as the centerpiece of the Irish offense, while the other parts will take some time to come together. T



o Notre Dame's benefit, the early part of the 2026 schedule is much more favorable than the 2025 slate.

This means that the Irish should be able to better ease into the season while still defining roles and figuring out who can replace the power void Love, Price, and Raridon's exits create.



While everyone in Notre Dame nation is thrilled for this trio and their NFL prospects, it's a bitter pill to swallow, feeling like each should still have more games left to play in the blue and gold.