Talking Notre Dame Receivers, TaRiq Bracy, Defense and Much More With WSBT

We are much closer to the 2020 season, so the conversation with the guys at WSBT Sportsbeat this week was more about how that would look. In this week's episode we talk about where the Notre Dame team is right now, how the small crowds might impact things, the Buck linebacker position, cornerback TaRiq Bracy and much, much more.

0:17 - We kick the show off by talking about where the Notre Dame football team is right now after missing out on the spring and going through such an unprecedented offseason

1:42 - Sean asks about how reduced capacity crowds - or even no crowds - will impact the game. We talk about how the Georgia/Notre Dame game might have gone in 2019 with only 25% capacity in the stands

3:08 - The conversation turns to the weakside linebacker position - the Buck - and whether or not there's a real competition at the position

4:32 - Sean asks about Notre Dame's cadence and "clap count," and whether or not that's the thing of the past. That leads to a conversation about what Notre Dame needs to do with its tempo and cadence moving forward

6:30 - Darin asks when Notre Dame gets into a key moment in the game, who would line up at the three receiver spots. I give my opinion on who I think it will be, and then discuss who I think it should be

7:49 - Sean asks about how losing Kevin Austin hurts the Notre Dame receiver group from a playmaking standpoint

9:21 - We talk about the safety position, and who we expect to line up next to Kyle Hamilton

10:43 - Darin asks about TaRiq Bracy, and how important he is to the 2020 defense. We talk about how his ups and downs from the past two seasons could really help him in 2020

12:28 - Next we talk about Notre Dame's most recent commitment, 2022 athlete Nolan Ziegler, and how landing him was so important to the linebacker haul for that class

13:40 - We talk about whether or not Notre Dame will in fact play South Florida in 2020

14:19 - Notre Dame placekicker Jonathan Doerer is up next in our list of topics as we discuss how important he is to the Irish in 2020

16:50 - We discuss the NCAA's decision to give all the fall student athletes a season of eligibility

