Talking Notre Dame Recruiting, Jack Coan vs Tyler Buchner, Chris O'Leary

We talk about Notre Dame recruiting, the Irish quarterback position, Ian Book and safeties coach Chris O'Leary in the latest segment of WSBT Sportsbeat

In the latest segment of WSBT Sportsbeat with Darin Pritchett, Sean Stires and Vince DeDario we talk about a number of Notre Dame football topics. We talk recruiting, quarterback play - past and future, and Notre Dame's new safeties coach.

The show begins with Darin and Vince talking about the recent article Irish Breakdown put up about Marcus Freeman hitting it hard on the recruiting trail. You can read that HERE.

2:55 - We begin by talking about the difference with Freeman on board in regards to going after top prospects.

4:23 - We talk about the commitment of defensive end Aiden Gobaira, and how landing him is so much like what we've seen from other top pickups at the position in recent seasons.

6:12 - Next we talk about defensive end Cyrus Moss, and why he's so important to the 2022 class.

8:31 - We talk quarterback for 2021 next. Jack Coan is expected to be the starter, and Darin asks about him being the starter, and what other players can do to push him for that role.

11:19 - Quarterback Tyler Buchner is up next in the conversation, and I explain why redshirting him should not be an option in 2021.

13:36 - We talk about other incoming freshmen that could have the biggest impact in 2021. After initially discussing the defensive linemen I go with a cornerback.

16:18 - Darin asks about Ian Book and the 2021 NFL Draft. The question is about what kind of future does Book have in the NFL.

19:22 - I share what I've heard about safeties coach Chris O'Leary, and what kind of impact he might have in recruiting.

