Zack Martin Named To NFL All-Decade Team

The NFL has released its All-Decade team, and former Notre Dame offensive lineman Zack Martin was named one of four guards on the list.

Martin was a first-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was taken with the 16th overall pick after starting four seasons at left tackle for Notre Dame.

He's played in and started 94 of Dallas's 96 games since he joined the squad, only missing a pair of games in the 2018 season. The former Irish star has been named to the Pro Bowl after each of his six seasons in the NFL. He is a four-time first-team All-Pro player (2014, 2016, 2018, 2019) and a two-time second-team All-Pro pick (2015, 2017).

Martin is considered by most to be the best guard in the NFL right now, and only former Irish star Quenton Nelson seems to be pushing him for that title.

The Indianapolis native started four seasons for the Irish and was a two-time captain. He was the best blocker for a 2013 offensive line that allowed just eight sacks the entire season. Martin earned second team All-American honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation after the 2012 season.

Martin signed with Notre Dame as part of the 2009 recruiting class that also contained Tyler Eifert, Manti Te'o, Chris Watt, Zeke Motta and Theo Riddick, who were all drafted into the NFL.

One surprising omission from the list is former Notre Dame safety Harrison Smith, who was not named to the All-Decade team.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook