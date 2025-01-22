Irish Breakdown

Watch Notre Dame Freshman Display Unbelievable Speed in National Championship Game

Leonard Moore was tracked sprinting faster than most people ride their bikes

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore (15) celebrates interrupting a reception attempt during the first round of the College Football Playoff between Notre Dame and Indiana at Notre Dame Stadium on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore (15) celebrates interrupting a reception attempt during the first round of the College Football Playoff between Notre Dame and Indiana at Notre Dame Stadium on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
There weren't a ton of defensive highlights for Notre Dame in Monday night's national championship game against Ohio State, but some things certainly did stand out.

For the year, Notre Dame didn't give up a whole lot of long runs to opponents. Unfortunately Quinshon Judkins broke a long run on the second play of the second half to put Ohio State on the Notre Dame doorstep again.

That run would have gone for a touchdown had it not been for freshman cornerback Leonard Moore running Judkins down, an impressive feat in itself.

Thanks to advanced stats, we now know just how fast Leonard Moore was running in order to prevent the touchdown - as he topped out at 22 miles per hour.

Check out the video along with his speed during the play on display:

For comparison, that speed is faster than a brown bear as that species can move up to 21.7 mph.

A black mamba couldn't catch Moore either as it tops out at 20 mph.

Moore's top-speed didn't have to be on display much for Notre Dame in 2024, but it's certainly a club he knows how to swing when necessary.

Nick Shepkowski
