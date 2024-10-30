Rising Notre Dame Football Star Named Top Freshman in Week 9 Honors
Since Notre Dame's star CB Benjamin Morrison was lost for the season, Leonard Moore has made the most of his opportunity for increased playing time.
The true freshman from Round Rock, Tex. has started three of the last four games, getting increasingly comfortable on one of the nation's top defensive units.
Moore excelled in run defense against Louisville and Georgia Tech, making seven tackles in each of those wins. In this past weekend's game with Navy, he picked off his first career pass while earning one of the highest PFF grades among true freshmen in Week 9.
While impressive, Moore's rapid ascent has not been a big surprise; at least not to those who followed him closely in the preseason.
Moore had a great camp and always seemed to be around the ball. He had the length, ball skills, maturity, and smarts to play right away, but the secondary was so deep and experienced before the season and reps were limited.
However, the Irish have been hit so hard by injuries on the back end that the rookie forced into action. And he has been up to the challenge, both at field corner and boundary corner.
Like Morrison before him, Moore is all business, and that's being reflected in how well he's played at such an early stage of his career.
Moore and Notre Dame are off this week before returning to action Nov. 2 with a visit from Florida State.
