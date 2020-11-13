Game Prediction: #2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Boston College Eagles

The second-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish hit the road this weekend to take on the Boston College Eagles. A win and the Irish are one step closer to a trip to the ACC title game.

We've done all of our analysis of this matchup, and now it is time for the Irish Breakdown staff to make predictions. (Note: Our preview video can be found at the top and bottom of this article)

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Notre Dame 37, Boston College 17

There are three reasons I don't view this game as a possible trap game for Notre Dame. Number one, the presence of quarterback Phil Jurkovec will ensure the Irish defense is locked in. They remember how much pressure the talented quarterback put on them in practice, something I was often told by sources during his two seasons in South Bend.

I just don't see the leadership for Notre Dame allowing anyone to overlook the Eagles, especially with a bye week coming up. They know they can lay it all on the line and know they have some time to regroup and recover.

Notre Dame is also a really poor matchup for Boston College. The Eagles are a tough, well-coached football team that lacks top-level athletes. Notre Dame is also a tough and physical football team, but it is bigger, stronger and more dynamic athletically than Boston College. Clemson was more dynamic athletically, but the Tigers weren't nearly as good up front as Notre Dame, especially on offense.

Outside of its ability to hit the deep ball and force turnovers, I don't see anything about this BC team that makes me think it has the overall talent to compete with Notre Dame. Kyle Hamilton, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and the Irish defensive line will make sure Jurkovec doesn't take this game over. Despite this being the vaunted "red bandana" game, this is going to look very much like a one on 11 situation for the BC offense, and Notre Dame will roll.

RYAN PALMERI, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Notre Dame 28, Boston College 13

This has trap game written all over it. From Jurkovec at quarterback to the history of Boston College beating Notre Dame, especially in 1993. I predict that Notre Dame will come out flat and this game will be closer than it should be. As long as Notre Dame limits big plays and keeps mistakes to a minimum, they should be fine when it is all said and done.

NATHAN ATKINS, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Notre Dame 31, Boston College 21

After a winning a double overtime thriller over Clemson, do the Irish have anything left in the tank as they head to Chestnut Hill? Expect the Eagles to come ready to play. They almost knocked off former No. 1 Clemson and will be itching for a chance to play spoiler to another top-ranked team.

Add in the fantastic "red bandana" jerseys and their quarterback, Phil Jurkovec being a former back to Ian Book, and BC has all the motivation needed to pull off an upset. While it's not 1993, fans will be worried as BC keeps it too close for comfort for at least a little while, but the Irish will prevail.

JP SCOTT, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Boston College 13

I feel like this Notre Dame team now sees a realistic goal of a College Football Playoff berth in its future, so I’m not worried about a letdown. This team will be locked in and focused on proving they are the real deal. And having a familiar face in Phil Jurkovic under center for the opposition certainly doesn’t take away from the motivation factor here. Look for the Irish to win this one, big.

BRIAN SMITH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Boston College 20

The Irish will not be hung over from the victory over Clemson. Notre Dame will bring a balanced and focused attack to Chestnut Hill, and the Eagles will slowly but surely be defeated. Ian Book and the Irish passing attack will once again look to improve the downfield passing attack.

Boston College simply does not have the athletes to stop the Irish rushing attack, and will commit too many players to slowing down Kyren Williams. That's when receivers Javon McKinley and Avery Davis will make big gains from play-action passes. Book throws for 250-plus yards and Williams goes over 100 yards again.

Defensively, Notre Dame will probably give up some deep shots to Jurkovec, as the Irish secondary needs cornerback TaRiq Bracy to get back on track. Still, it will not be enough as the Eagles will struggle to run the ball and Notre Dame will sack Jurkovec four times.

