Game Prediction: #4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. #1 Clemson Tigers

Notre Dame takes on Clemson this weekend in a matchup of the #4 Fighting Irish against the #1 Tigers. It's an opportunity for Notre Dame to get the kind of statement win it has failed to do so for so many years.

We have broken down the game and provided analysis of the matchups, and now it's time for the Irish Breakdown staff to make its predictions. (Note: In the video above we dive deeper into the analysis behind our predictions, and what a win, or a loss, would mean for Notre Dame)

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Notre Dame 27, Clemson 24

Everything has broken Notre Dame's way, as Clemson will be without four starters from this season's team, and it will also be without star receiver Justyn Ross, who was lost during the offseason.

Notre Dame enters this contest much better prepared to beat Clemson than it was the last time these two teams played. Notre Dame has the better defense and the better offensive line. The question now is can those units play to their potential and dominate action.

Even if they do, Notre Dame needs quarterback Ian Book to be at his best. Book has not played good football against top teams in the past, but this is another opportunity to destroy the earned narrative about how he performs in big games.

I think Book and the Irish get the job done. I predict the offensive line will thrive, the defense will shut down the Clemson run game and keep the points down, and Notre Dame will get its chance late to win it, and Book will lead the Irish on a drive that beats the top-ranked Clemson Tigers.

VINCE DeDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: Notre Dame 23, Clemson 21

This is the one we've had circled for the last two years. It is not exactly how we would have predicted it with Trevor Lawrence and four other starters unavailable, but the quote of the week has to be "if not now, when?"

It appears as though all the pre-game breaks have fallen the way of the Irish and they have every opportunity to win this game. I would feel a whole lot better if receivers Braden Lenzy and Kevin Austin were available, but Notre Dame still has the fire power and talent to give Clemson everything it can handle.

There are so many matchups that I will be watching, but this game comes down to the Irish offense against the Tigers defense. Can the run game prove that it is powered by the best offensive line in the country? Can quarterback Ian Book make the throws necessary to keep the Clemson defense honest or will it be a repeat of 2018?

These are questions, and I am excited to get the answers on Saturday night. A win will allow Notre Dame to control its own destiny for the remainder of the season, and of course Notre Dame vs. Clemson II.

RYAN PALMERI, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Notre Dame 23, Clemson 20

Notre Dame has no reason to lose this game at home. Clemson has been decimated with injuries, a first half suspension and Lawrence out due to Covid.

Brian Kelly needs to prove that he is still getting better as a coach and beat a still very talented team. If he can't answer the call now with the deck stacked against Clemson, he never will.

NATHAN ATKINS, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Clemson 28, Notre Dame 24

No Trevor Lawrence? No problem. Freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is a rising star. Unfortunately, for Irish fans, this game might serve as his coming out party.

Clemson will force Notre Dame to beat them through the air, and I don’t expect Ian Book to convert enough third downs and make the big throws necessary to win the game for Notre Dame.

BRIAN SMITH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Clemson 28, Notre Dame 23

Time to prove it.

Notre Dame has the home field advantage, more experience, and Trevor Lawrence is not playing, nor is defensive tackle Tyler Davis or linebackers Mike Jones and James Skalski. Still, Clemson has the skill position talent to beat any team in the land.

Led by running back Travis Etienne, the Tigers will look to protect true freshman signal caller D.J. Uiagalelei. If Etienee can be held below 100 yards rushing, Notre Dame has a shot. Then it's about slowing down the passing attack.

Uiagalelei will make some plays, despite his youth. Notre Dame will challenge him with numerous coverages and blitzes, but can Notre Dame create the turnovers needed to help an offense that rarely creates big passing plays? Until otherwise proven, no reason to believe it.

Ian Book and one of the best offensive lines in the country will try, but the Irish will come up short.

JP SCOTT, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Clemson 37, Notre Dame 20

As much as I’m rooting for the Irish, I have too much respect for what Dabo Swinney has built. Clemson, not Alabama, is the gold standard in college football. Year after year, they put championship-caliber teams on the field with the best combination of recruiting and coaching you’ll find anywhere.

Regardless of who is taking snaps for the Tigers, that offense is going to score some points, even against Notre Dame’s elite defense.

Where I’m most concerned is when Notre Dame has the ball. I don’t know if offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has it in him, with the players in Notre Dame’s offensive huddle, to get the best of Brent Venables.

This should be Clemson’s toughest challenge on paper, but after last week’s gut check against Boston College, the Tigers will be locked in.

