Never A Dull Moment: Notre Dame GM Chad Bowden Heading To USC
After flirtation with Michigan last year, Bowden heads to Notre Dame's biggest rival
What a wild last week for the Notre Dame Football program and its fans. After suffering an emotionally draining defeat to Ohio State in the title game, a flurry of post-season news came shortly after.
From Al Golden heading back to the NFL, multiple Irish players entering the portal, and now the news of Notre Dame GM Chad Bowden heading to USC, there's been no time for anyone around the program to decompress from a long season that ended in disappointment.
Regarding Bowden specifically, Michigan made a strong effort to steal him away from South Bend last year but the Irish were able to retain his services. This time around, the deal is done and Bowden is headed to USC , of all places, for a similar role.
There's an opportunity for success for all parties through Bowden's move
Notre Dame fans have a visceral dislike for two programs more than any others, and those programs and Michigan and USC. Having Bowden entangled with both and leaving for the arch-enemy rachets up the vitriol in response to this move. That being understood, there is an opportunity for success on both sides of this dynamic.
For Bowden, this move will allow him to operate at a place that is less restrictive in terms of recruiting, player acquisition, and portal moves, allowing him in his mind, to be able to reach a level of success perhaps he felt he couldn't in South Bend while enjoying the southern California weather year-round.
For Notre Dame, the opportunity to hire a new GM could be exactly what Freeman needs to jump-start the mid portion of his tenure. Irish recruiting has been good but not elite under Bowden.
In fact, many had hoped and expected higher-rated classes in the Freeman era than have been had. Perhaps this move allows for some new ideas and ways of thinking regarding the Irish roster and how to build it.
This move could be a win-win for all involved, but only if Freeman hires the perfect person to assume this role next and ramp up recruiting results so that the program sits yearly inside the top 10 in the final rankings. Bowden has been well thought of in South Bend, but going to USC is going to be held against him by the Irish faithful, fairly or unfairly.
