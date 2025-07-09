Notre Dame's Greatest Game Against Each 2025 Opponent
Notre Dame never has a stale schedule.
As an independent, the Irish pick and choose their spots more than any conference-bound peer. That freedom allows them to schedule the marquee blockbusters, honor the generational rivalries, and even mix in enough new blood to keep things fresh.
Ever exciting and evolving, Notre Dame has one of the most compelling slates of games in college football year after year. This year, Notre Dame balances time-tested classics and novel matchups like always. But will the games deliver as they are always promised to do? Let's look back at Notre Dame's best all-time games between Notre Dame and its 2025 schedule to set the bar.
Notre Dame at Miami, August 31
Oct. 15, 1988: #4 Notre Dame 31, #1 Miami 30
This infamous "Catholics vs. Convicts" game is one of the twentieth century's greatest sports moments. Featuring both the prior year's national champs in Miami and the eventual national champs of '98 in the Irish, two of the preeminent programs of the '80s headlined this classic.
With numerous controversial calls and no-calls to provide each fan base with ample post-game grievances, the deciding moment of the game arrived with 45 seconds remaining when Miami coach Jimmy Johnson chose to play the aggressor and go for the win with a two-point try down 30-31.
Notre Dame knocked down the pass, the South Bend faithful erupted into a frenzy, and the Irish were well on their way towards their eleventh championship.
Notre Dame vs Texas A&M, September 13
Jan. 1,1994: #4 Notre Dame 24, #7 Texas A&M 21
For the second straight year, Notre Dame faced Texas A&M in a Cotton Bowl showdown. In 1993, the Irish had embarrassed the undefeated Aggies, hammering them 28-3. A year later, the A&M put up a much better fight.
In a back-and-forth affair, the Irish relied on their stable of running backs to win, as three different backs influenced the game. During a short window of Aggie excellence, Notre Dame once again ended their season with a loss.
Notre Dame vs Purdue, September 20
Sep. 28, 1968: #2 Notre Dame 22, #1 Purdue 37
A year prior, Purdue had beaten top-ranked Notre Dame in upset fashion, and Notre Dame looked to return the favor in 1968.
The Boilermakers started the season as title favorites, and Notre Dame's decisive win over fifth-ranked Oklahoma in week one set up a massive early-season matchup. Purdue RB Leroy Keyes found the end zone three times as Purdue emerged with a statement win.
The game is the only 1 vs. 2 matchup in series history and capped off the golden age of this rivalry.
Notre Dame at Arkansas, September 24
This will be the first time Notre Dame has played Arkansas.
Notre Dame vs Boise State, October 4
This will be the first time Notre Dame has played Boise State.
Notre Dame vs NC State, October 11
Oct. 8, 2016: Notre Dame 3, NC State 10
What happens when copious standing water peppers a football field, wind is gusting strongly enough to knock down a shot-gun snap, and driving rain is blinding everyone from the grounds crew to left tackle, yet the officials decide to shrug all of that off and let the boys play? A football purist's dream.
This game set the sport of college football back a century, but entertained all in doing so. Victorious quarterback Ryan Finley threw for 27 yards, players fumbled the pigskin no fewer than eight times, the third quarter mustered only 39 yards gained, and the deciding touchdown arrived on a blocked punt.
As Wolfpack players slid through puddles at midfield, celebrating the win, Brian Kelly, now 2-4 and off to the worst start to a season during his tenure at Notre Dame, lambasted the afternoon as 'atrocious.'
It was actually pretty great.
Notre Dame vs USC, October 18
Oct. 15, 2005: #1 USC 34, #9 Notre Dame 31
The Trojans entered South Bend near the peak of the Pete Carroll era dominance.
With USC fresh off of back-to-back national championships, and sporting a 25-week run as the AP's number 1 team, Notre Dame looked to pull the ultimate upset.
Donning lime green jerseys, the Irish were in it until the very end. The Trojans trailed for most of the second half, but they had one last shot.
After one second was controversially put back on the clock - it seemed like QB Matt Leinart fumbled away the game - USC surprised Notre Dame by running the ball. Leinart was pushed into the end zone by Reggie Bush in a technically illegal move.
It was let go, the Bush Push became a part of college football history, and the Trojans went on to play Texas for the national title in one of the greatest games of all-time.
Notre Dame at Boston College, November 1
Nov. 20, 1993: #1 Notre Dame 39, #12 Boston College 41
The year before, Notre Dame had plastered Boston College 54-7. The week before, the Irish had triumphed in the 'Game of the Century' versus Florida State. Never had Boston College beaten ND. So naturally, the undefeated and top-ranked Irish had plenty of reason to be confident entering this late November matchup.
Then they got blitzed.
A dizzying assortment of BC quarterback Glenn Foley magic, stout Eagle defense, and general Irish ineptitude left Notre Dame stunned, down 38-17 in the fourth quarter at home.
Then the Irish woke up., clawing all the way back to lead 39-38 with 1:09 remaining, Notre Dame simply needed a stop.
Which they did not get. Reinvigorated, Foley led a 51-yard drive to set up a game-winning field goal as time expired. The Irish lost out on their top standing, and Boston College had announced itself in the rivalry at last.
Notre Dame vs Navy (East Rutherford, NJ), November 8
Nov. 3, 2007: Notre Dame 44, Navy 46 (3OT)
Entering 2007, Navy had not beaten Notre Dame in 43 years.
The Midshipmen had been playing solid service academy football, and the Irish were in the midst of one of their worst years in school history; if Navy were to win a game, now would be the time.
So they did.
In the highest-scoring game in series history, Navy classically refused to throw the ball, yet still emerged victorious after a Travis Thomas plunge came up just short on a do-or-die two-point conversion.
Notre Dame at Pitt, November 15
Nov. 3, 2012: # 3 Notre Dame 29, Pittsburgh 26 (3 OT)
Amidst a push for perfection in 2012, Notre Dame hosted Pitt in what became an instant classic. Sloppy play defined regulation, with missed field goals, turnovers, and ample punting tempering the contest. Tied 20-20 as the clock ran out, this game was headed to OT.
Exchanging field goals through the first extra period, Notre Dame running back Cierre Wood then fumbled mid-air while diving across the goal line, leaving Pitt with a chip-shot field goal to stun the Irish. That was pushed wide.
After Pitt only managed a field goal in the third overtime, Notre Dame quarterback Everett Golson twice ran the ball. Once to place the Irish on the doorstep, and then once more to plunge into the endzone, and move Notre Dame to 9-0 - well on its way to a championship appearance.
Notre Dame vs Syracuse, November 22
Nov. 18, 1961: Notre Dame 17, #10 Syracuse 15
Amidst a 5-5 season and trudging through the Joe Kuharich era - the coach best known for quipping "you win some and you lose some" after a 2-8 campaign - Notre Dame hosted a historically relevant, if only contemporarily good, Syracuse squad in the November cold.
Dynamite Syracuse running back, and first ever African-American Heisman winner, Ernie Davis could only spectate as Notre Dame's attempted game-winning 56-yard field goal attempt came up short as time expired - only for Walt Sweeney to barrel into the Irish kicker and elicit a penalty after the buzzer sounded.
With Syracuse fans having prematurely stormed the field, controversy reigned. Enforcing a penalty after time ran out was new and, by general consensus, illegitimate.
However, an after-the-fact investigation by Big Ten officials, months of NCAA rules consultations, and endless complaints from Syracuse fans failed to reverse the game's final play, a game-winning 41-yard field goal for the Irish.
Notre Dame at Stanford, November 29
Nov. 28, 2015: #6 Notre Dame 36, #9 Stanford 38
The 2015 Stanford Cardinal was the school's best team in modern football history. Christian McCaffrey headlined, but the Cardinals were talented up and down their roster.
In their final regular season game, they hosted a one-loss Notre Dame squad as each team was fighting for a CFP berth. Stanford QB Kevin Hogard balled out, throwing for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns.
Down two with 30 seconds to play, Hogard captained a 45-yard Cardinal drive that culminated with a game-winning, last-second field goal.