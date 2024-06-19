Notre Dame's Greatest Games Against Each 2024 Opponent
As an independent, Notre Dame's schedule is always interesting.
With the liberty to pick and choose their matchups, the Fighting Irish have the freedom to maintain rivalries, pick fights, and give the little guy a shot when arranging their schedule.
This year, Notre Dame will showcase its versatility, lacing up against many tried and true foes, but adding in enough new blood to keep things interesting.
With such a lengthy and storied history, Notre Dame has played in countless classics. But how many have come against teams it will play this year? Here's a look back at the, albeit subjective, best all-time games between Notre Dame and each of its 2024 opponents.
Notre Dame at Texas A&M, August 31
Jan. 1,1994: #4 Notre Dame 24, #7 Texas A&M 21
For the second straight year, Notre Dame faced Texas A&M in a Cotton Bowl showdown. In 1993, the Irish had embarrassed the undefeated Aggies, hammering them 28-3. A year later, the A&M put up a much better fight.
In a back and forth affair, the Irish relied on their stable of running backs to win; as three different backs influenced the game. During a short window of Aggie excellence, Notre Dame once again ended their season with a loss.
Notre Dame vs Northern Illinois, September 7
This year will be the first time Notre Dame has played Northern Illinois.
Notre Dame at Purdue, September 14
Sep. 28, 1968: #2 Notre Dame 22, #1 Purdue 37
A year prior, Purdue had beaten top-ranked Notre Dame in upset fashion, and Notre Dame looked to return the favor in 1968.
The Boilermakers started the season as title favorites, and Notre Dame's decisive win over fifth-ranked Oklahoma in week one set up a massive early season matchup. Purdue RB Leroy Keyes found the end zone three times as Purdue emerged with a statement win.
The game is the only 1 vs. 2 matchup in series history and capped off the golden age of this rivalry.
Notre Dame vs Miami University, September 21
Sep. 30, 2017: #22 Notre Dame 52, Miami University 17
Narrowly edging out a 1909 46-0 classic, the second rendition of this one-sided matchup in 2017 is the better of two dreadful options.
Notre Dame overwhelmed the RedHawks on the ground to the tune of 333 rushing yards. The game was over after the first quarter.
Notre Dame vs Louisville, September 28
Oct. 7, 2023: #10 Notre Dame 20, #25 Louisville 33
In the only ranked matchup between these two teams, the Cardinals upset tenth-ranked Notre Dame 33-20.
Jawhar Johnson rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns, the Louisville defense forced five takeaways, Jeff Brohm picked up a signature win in year one, and Cardinal fans wouldn't be kept off the field.
Notre Dame vs Stanford, October 23
Nov. 28, 2015: #6 Notre Dame 36, #9 Stanford 38
The 2015 Stanford Cardinal was the school's best team in modern football history. Christian McCaffrey headlined, but the Cardinals were talented up and down their roster.
In their final regular season game, they hosted a one loss Notre Dame squad as each team was fighting for a CFP berth. Stanford QB Kevin Hogard balled out, throwing for nearly 300 yards and for four touchdowns.
Down two with 30 seconds to play, Hogard captained a 45-yard Cardinal drive that culminated with a game-winning, last second field goal.
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, October 19
Jan. 1, 1999: #17 Notre Dame 28, #12 Georgia Tech 35
In their best season of the last thirty years, the Yellow Jackets rode into Jacksonville for the Gator Bowl on a four-game winning streak.
Notre Dame had suffered an upset defeat the week before, and was looking to salvage its season with a bowl win. In the end, Georgia Tech QB Joe Hamilton would not be denied, throwing four touch down passes, including 40 and 50-yard heaves in the second half to put the game to bed.
Notre Dame vs Navy (East Rutherford, NJ), October 26
Nov. 3, 2007: Notre Dame 44, Navy 46 (3OT)
Entering 2007, Navy had not beaten Notre Dame in 43 years.
The Midshipmen had been playing solid service academy football, and the Irish were in the midst of one of their worst years in school history; if Navy were to win a game, now would be the time.
So they did.
In the highest scoring game in series history, Navy classically refused to throw the ball, yet still emerged victorious after a Travis Thomas plunge came up just short on a do or die two-point conversion.
Notre Dame vs Florida State, November 9
Nov. 13, 1993: #2 Notre Dame 31, #1 Florida State 24
Billed as "The Game of the Century," this matchup had all the stakes as the two undisputed top teams in the nation squared off.
On the game's final play, the Irish batted down a pass from eventual Heisman winner QB Charlie Ward, stymying a valiant comeback attempt that saw the Irish nearly squander a two-score fourth-quarter lead.
FSU would have the last laugh, however, as Notre Dame lost to Boston College one week later, allowing FSU to play for and ultimately win its first national championship.
Notre Dame vs Virginia , November 16
Sep. 12, 2015: #9 Notre Dame 34, Virginia 27
In one of many recent down years for Virginia, the Cavaliers looked to play spoiler against ninth-ranked Notre Dame in Charlottesville.
Down 12 entering the final frame, Albert Reid's one-yard plunge capped a furious comeback and gave UVa the lead with under two to play. Notre Dame wasn't done.
With seconds remaining, Irish wideout Will Fuller streaked past the Virginia secondary, hauling in a 40-yard prayer to win the football game, ripping the hearts out of Virginia fans.
Notre Dame vs Army (Bronx, NY), November 23
Nov. 11, 1944: #1 Army 59, #5 Army 0
By no means the closest game in series history - okay, so the 0-0 tie in 1946 was bigger historically - the story behind this fixture places it on this list. By 1944, it had been 13 years since Army had beaten the Irish and six since it had even scored against them.
And then Army compiled one of the greatest seasons of all-time.
Thanks in part to mobilization for WWII, Army outscored opponents 504-35, went undefeated, won the national championship, and body bagged Notre Dame 59-0. The battering remains Notre Dame's all-time worst loss.
Notre Dame vs USC, November 30
Oct. 15, 2005: #1 USC 34, #9 Notre Dame 31
The Trojans entered South Bend near the peak of the Pete Carroll era dominance.
With USC fresh off of back-to-back national championships, and sporting a 25-week run as the AP's number 1 team, Notre Dame looked to pull the ultimate upset.
Donning lime green jerseys, the Irish were in it unitl the very end.
The Trojans trailed for most of the second half, they had one last shot.
After one second was controversially put back on the clock - it seemed like QB Matt Leinart fumbled away the game - USC surprised Notre Dame by running the ball. Leinart was pushed into the end-zone by Reggie Bush in a technically illegal move.
It was let go, the Bush Push became a part of college football history, and the Trojans went on to play Texas for the national title in one of the greatest games of all-time.
