Notre Dame’s Iconic Green Jerseys: Could They Make Two Appearances in 2025?
On Friday, Notre Dame announced its plans for the annual "Irish Wear Green" game, where fans are encouraged to wear green and create a unique home field environment.
The game designated for the green will be the Oct. 4 contest against Boise State, pairing two College Football Playoff teams from a year ago against each other.
The Confusing Part
Just because it's an "Irish Wear Green" game doesn't mean that the actual football team will wear green. That decision will be left to the captains the week of the game, and they'll determine if the team wears green in front of the greened-out crowd.
So that's the first chance for Notre Dame to wear green realistically, but could there be a second?
Possible Notre Dame-USC Finale
In case you're living under a rock, it certainly appears that the Notre Dame-USC rivalry will soon be coming to an end. USC has cited the travel demands of playing in the Big Ten, as well as potential access to the College Football Playoff, as reasons the game is challenging to schedule.
Perhaps the two most famous games in series history to be played in Notre Dame Stadium featured the Irish wearing green jerseys. Just before kickoff of the 1977 game, Notre Dame switched from its traditional blues to green and routed the Trojans that day.
28 years later, Charlie Weis pulled the same trick, with Notre Dame nearly upsetting USC before the infamous "Bush Push" incident.
I'm not saying it will happen, but I wouldn't be surprised if Notre Dame broke out the green for that October showdown. If the Irish were to, all I ask is that they go with the 1977 version with bright colors over the dark version used in 2005.