Two Major Improvements Notre Dame Needs To Make In Final 5 Games
Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr has been a sensation halfway through his first season as a starter, but he needs to get his groove back.
Throughout the middle part of the first half of the season, the Notre Dame offense was on fire. The passing offense with CJ Carr at the controls looked fairly dynamic, something not often said in reference to this unit in recent years. Notre Dame was scoring boatloads of points, and punting was rarely a consideration.
Notre Dame has continued to win games, no doubt, but Carr and the offense haven't been as "locked in" as they would like to be in regard to the passing game. Things just haven't felt as easy or in rhythm as they did back during the hot stretch of mid-September. Carr has missed some throws and reads that can be frustrating at times. This is simply the journey of a first-time starting quarterback. Development isn't perfectly linear.
Carr set his own bar high with some terrific early performances, but even when not playing at his best, he's still playing winning football. He will get better with experience. We know he's a mega talent, and I think the week break will be good for his mind and body heading into this final push.
If Notre Dame has any hope of making a deep playoff run, Carr must trend up the rest of the way and hit his rythm again. If he can, combined with Jeremiyah Love and JD Price on the ground, the Irish offense will be hard to stop.
Notre Dame defense must continue to improve
Notre Dame's defense has made tremendous strides since its early struggles against Miami and Texas A&M It's been an impressive midseason turnaround and a big reason why the Irish are still in the CFP hunt. Even with this marked improvement, there are still too many plays in games where the Notre Dame defense gives up a chunk play through a soft zone over the middle, or bites on a double move, or has some other issue on the back end that ends poorly.
There are becoming fewer of these plays as the season has moved along, I'm simply asking for that trend to continue for five more games so that the defense can be trending straight up with full confidence as hopefully, the Irish prepare for another playoff run.
The Notre Dame defense has settled in and is slowly but surely gaining more trust from an Irish ecosystem that lost its collective minds through games one and two of the season. This 2025 group isn't going to be perfect, but it doesn't have to be. Just keep playing winning football and tighten things up week to week where you can, and continue to gain confidence and momentum.