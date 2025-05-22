Notre Dame Football at Indy 500? Speedway Game Should Happen
Sunday will see the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" take place as 33 drivers will take the green flag at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500. Whether you're a racing fan or not, the event brings roughly 3.5 hours of excitement that no other automobile race comes close to.
The Indianapolis 500 is taking place this week, along with Notre Dame's gameday announcement of next year's Shamrock Series game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay got me thinking...
Could Notre Dame host a Shamrock Series game at the most famous track in auto racing?
Notre Dame Football at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Indianapolis is only 144 miles from South Bend and is the heart of Big Ten country. The location wouldn't bring Notre Dame football to a major recruiting hub that it doesn't normally play near but would certainly draw significant attention.
As for the field, it could be built by engineers far smarter than me on the homestretch to maximize the grandstand seating that is already in place. The 2.5-mile track venue doesn't allow for an ideal playing area like Bristol Motor Speedway did when Tennessee played Virginia Tech there a few years back, but it does allow a realistic chance to set the attendance record for a college football game.
Other possibilities could include having Indiana's own Tony Stewart, a NASCAR and IndyCar champion, serve as an honorary captain. Make it against a Big Ten powerhouse like Ohio State or Penn State and the crowds will come in by the masses.
Fox already has a massive deal with the Big Ten and IndyCar so it pushing being able to promote both products in one memorable setting would be clear.
It's certainly just a pipedream, but if you're going to continue to take college football off campuses with the Shamrock Series, then why not at least put it in something more unique than another football stadium?
Think big with it, not just more of the same in NFL venues across the country.