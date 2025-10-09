Notre Dame Injury Update: What is Going On With WR Jaden Greathouse?
Promising third year wide receiver Jaden Greathouse finished the 2024 national championship game run with Notre Dame performing at an extremely high level.
Fans came to expect Greathouse to continue on that same trajectory and start up the 2025 season with flying colors - but he has been anything but that.
Jaden Greathouse Injury Status
The Texas-born Greathouse was steady, but not spectacular by any means, last season in a Notre Dame passing attack that left a lot to be desired at times.
He took off, though, during the College Football Playoff semifinal and national championship games, where he tallied seven receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown against Penn State and six catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns against Ohio State.
While it has been reported that Greathouse had been dealing with nagging injuries in camp and likely played through them during the Miami and Texas A&M losses, fans noticed he was not getting the ball as often as he probably should and he did not look like himself.
The junior pass catcher was held without a reception against Miami to start the year and was only able to two receptions for 41 yards against Texas A&M and two receptions for 32 yards against Arkansas. He was also shutout against Purdue.
Since the big win in Fayetteville for Notre Dame, Greathouse has not appeared in action for the Fighting Irish and is set to be out again Saturday when his team faces NC State. The reports suggest a hamstring injury, but the timing of the injury has fans concerned on social media.
Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman alike have not been the type to put out a fake injury when a player is looking to redshirt and transfer, especially one of Greathouse's caliber, so the faster he can get healthy, the better.
With the way CJ Carr is playing, if healthy, Greathouse has the potential to be a star in this attack.
But would Greathouse sit the remainder of the season to preserve a year of eligibility and transfer out of Notre Dame? It seems unlikely, so for now, it appears to be all about getting him right for the finishing kick.
The electrifying playmaker could be getting fully rested for what will be a tough test against USC, which would ease all transfer concern speculation from the fans and media alike.
That does seem like the most likely scenario, as Notre Dame probably won't need Greathouse in order to score 40+ points on a rough looking NC State defense.
One way or another, we will know the resolution to this Greathouse saga within the next week.