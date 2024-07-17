Notre Dame Player and Coach Nominated for AFCA Good Works Team
Notre Dame football annually sees players and coaches doing good for the community far away from the playing field. On Thursday, a pair of Notre Dame football personalities were recognized for such actions.
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team recognizes college football athletes and an honorary coach each season for their unwavering commitment to community service and their “good works” off the field.
Notre Dame graduate linebacker Jack Kiser and head coach Marcus Freeman were both nominated for spots on the team.
Jack Kiser's generosity away from the field
Kiser has long been a leader on and off the field for Notre Dame football. During the off-season he has organized teammates to visit local charities and served as the Fighting Irish Fight for Life football team lead for the past three years. That program pairs a local pediatric patient with Notre Dame Athletics teams to become a true teammate.
Kiser also worked with low-income families to prepare tax returns this past spring in the days leading up to Tax Day.
As good of a player as Kiser is on Saturday, he's an even better person during the week.
Marcus Freeman's Weekly Ronald McDonald House Visits
Marcus Freeman has been a long-time supporter of Ronald McDonald House Charities in the South Bend area. The organization helps patients and families out during extended hospital stays.
Freeman leads a group of players that visits patients and families each Friday during the regular season. He comes with lunch and of course some Notre Dame gear for those going through some difficult times.
