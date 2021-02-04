Linebacker Jack Lamb Will Transfer To Colorado

Colorado just scored a huge commitment by landing Notre Dame transfer linebacker Jack Lamb.

Lamb was a top rotation linebacker for the defense in 2019, registering seven tackles and two tackles for loss as part of the third-down defense before he went down with a season-ending hip injury.

This past season, Lamb was used primarily as a special teams player, playing just 37 snaps on defense. He led the ACC in tackles on special teams, and he had just one fewer tackle (13) than Notre Dame's starting Buck linebacker, Shayne Simon (14).

Lamb ranked as the nation's No. 77 overall player as part of the 2018 recruiting class for the Fighting Irish. The Under Armour All-American never seemed to get a shot to shine at Notre Dame, and the only game he saw legit snaps this season (South Florida) he graded out as the team's best linebacker in that game.

The native of southern California goes to a Colorado defense in desperate need of athleticism at linebacker, and that's what Lamb brings to a defense. Lamb will have an opportunity to immediately step into the lineup for the Buffaloes.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter